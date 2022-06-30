IFIC extends banking services to general mass

Video
Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

IFIC Bank Limited, one of the leading banking institutions in Bangladesh, has launched a mass-friendly banking service pack 'IFIC Gonomanusher Banking' (Services for Mass People), to ensure inclusive banking services across the country.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir was present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the service at Hotel Purbani International in Dilkusha, Dhaka on Tuesday.
The event was presided over by Salman F Rahman, Chairman, IFIC Bank Ltd. and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Private Sector Industry and Investment. Members of the Board of Directors and, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank Shah A. Sarwar were also present at the event.
BB Governor Fazle Kabir said that the names of the services brought by IFIC Bank for the needs of the mass people are as beautiful as the features of these services which are really innovative and useful. There is no doubt that the convenience of opening an account for only 10 taka will bring the masses under the banking service.
At the same time, the way IFIC is reaching the doorsteps of the people across the country through its innovative and unique banking services like Uposhakha with a range of unified services will undoubtedly increase the inclusiveness of the masses in the banking sector.
"We once tried to implement One-stop Banking Service, but for some reason, it was not possible, IFIC has introduced it, which deserves praise. The IFIC Shohoj Rin will create a lot of jobs, move the rural economy forward, which will play a vital role in the national economy and help us build a sustainable economy."
Salman F. Rahman said: "Today we are able to reach out to the mass people across the country through our Uposhaka; I would like to thank Bangladesh Bank and especially Mr Fazle Kabir for this. With his help, we got the approval of the Uposhakha. A huge positive change in the banking sector of Bangladesh is possible if we can bring the people deprived of banking facilities under banking services. With that goal in mind, IFIC is launching this banking service for the mass people."
The service pack of IFIC Gonomanusher Banking (services for mass people) includes 'IFIC Shohoj Account', 'IFIC Shohoj Rin', 'IFIC Aamar Shubornogram', 'IFIC Aamar Account', 'IFIC Aamar Bari', 'IFIC One-Stop Service', 'IFIC Aamar Protibeshi', `Direct Transaction with Mobile Financial Services', '24 Hour Customer Service Center' and 'Free withdrawal facility from any ATM booth of any bank with IFIC Debit Card'.


