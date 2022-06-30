BGMEA, PwC to study on RGM sector recovery roadmap

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has teamed up with PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) to conduct a study on the ready-made garment (RMG) sector recovery roadmap.

In this connection, BGMEA and PwC signed a deal at the Gulshan office of BGMEA on Tuesday. The garment sector has shown remarkable growth over the last two decades only to become the second-largest exporter in the world, says a press release.

The study aims to develop a strategic roadmap and an action plan for the industry covering thematic areas, including development of an export target for 2032 with an interim target for 2025.

However, the turn of the last decade has presented some major roadblocks and scope for improvement for the industry, the press release said.

The impending graduation from LDC status, the immediate and lingering impact of Covid, changing industry dynamics (move towards sustainability, diversification of sourcing bases) is prompting the industry to take significant steps to address these challenges and move towards its growth vision.

In such a context, the study will also develop strategy for other key areas like product and market diversification, technology upgradation, transition towards sustainable/green production, strengthening the upstream value chain segments, skilling and improving access to finance, it cites.

The study, funded by IFC's Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT II) programme, will also cover extensive secondary and primary research to assess constraints, key drivers and elements of competitiveness for the sector in Bangladesh and deliver actionable recommendations.

At the event, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said home RMG industry is now at a crossroads-huge opportunities are on one side while challenges on the other.

"We need to chalk up research and data-driven strategies to retain our competitiveness and sustain our growth by seizing the opportunities and overcoming challenges that lie ahead," he adds.

The study will help set research-based targets and pragmatic strategies for the apparel industry of Bangladesh, Hassan said.

PwC Bangladesh managing director Mamun Rashid says, "This is an important and timely initiative taken by BGMEA to explore new avenues and prospects for garments industry as consumer behaviors shift. PwC is happy to support this initiative."

BGMEA leaders Asif Ashraf, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Vidiya Amrit Khan and Shams Mahmud, PwC officials Kaustabh Basu, Rumesa Hussain and Sarah Karim, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.


















