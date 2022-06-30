Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA, PwC to study on RGM sector recovery roadmap

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has teamed up with PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) to conduct a study on the ready-made garment (RMG) sector recovery roadmap.
In this connection, BGMEA and PwC signed a deal at the Gulshan office of BGMEA on Tuesday. The garment sector has shown remarkable growth over the last two decades only to become the second-largest exporter in the world, says a press release.
The study aims to develop a strategic roadmap and an action plan for the industry covering thematic areas, including development of an export target for 2032 with an interim target for 2025.
However, the turn of the last decade has presented some major roadblocks and scope for improvement for the industry, the press release said.
The impending graduation from LDC status, the immediate and lingering impact of Covid, changing industry dynamics (move towards sustainability, diversification of sourcing bases) is prompting the industry to take significant steps to address these challenges and move towards its growth vision.
In such a context, the study will also develop strategy for other key areas like product and market diversification, technology upgradation, transition towards sustainable/green production, strengthening the upstream value chain segments, skilling and improving access to finance, it cites.
The study, funded by IFC's Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT II) programme, will also cover extensive secondary and primary research to assess constraints, key drivers and elements of competitiveness for the sector in Bangladesh and deliver actionable recommendations.
At the event, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said home RMG industry is now at a crossroads-huge opportunities are on one side while challenges on the other.
"We need to chalk up research and data-driven strategies to retain our competitiveness and sustain our growth by seizing the opportunities and overcoming challenges that lie ahead," he adds.
The study will help set research-based targets and pragmatic strategies for the apparel industry of Bangladesh, Hassan said.
PwC Bangladesh managing director Mamun Rashid says, "This is an important and timely initiative taken by BGMEA to explore new avenues and prospects for garments industry as consumer behaviors shift. PwC is happy to support this initiative."
BGMEA leaders Asif Ashraf, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Vidiya Amrit Khan and Shams Mahmud, PwC officials Kaustabh Basu, Rumesa Hussain and Sarah Karim, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank donates Tk 10cr to PM’s Relief Fund
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
‘Budget to boost local manufacturing sector’
EU approves end of combustion engine sales by 2035
Indian rupee hits record lows
BB relaxes loan repayment rules also for NBFI borrowers
BSMMU announces Tk 718cr budget for 2022-23 FY


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft