

bKash launches integrated transaction with AB Bank

AB Bank and the country's largest mobile financial services provider, bKash, jointly inaugurated the linked account service at the bank's head office on Tuesday. Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and other high officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.

To avail this integrated service, customers first need to select 'Add Money' or 'Transfer Money' option from the home-screen of bKash app and find 'Bank Account' option. Then they have to set up link between bKash account and AB Bank account by providing a few essential information after tapping on 'AB Bank'. The registered mobile number of both the accounts should be the same while setting up the link.

Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from AB Bank account to bKash account through 'Add Money' service of bKash app. In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through bKash app's 'Transfer Money' service without going to the bank. After every successful transaction, customer will receive SMS notification. For both these services, transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable.

Opening its first branch in Karwan Bazar on April 12, 1982, AB bank has established 105 branches till now, including one overseas branch in Mumbai, India. It also has more than 250 ATM booths and 165 agent outlets across the country. With this latest integration, 62 million bKash customers can now Add

Money from the accounts of 36 leading commercial banks of the country to their bKash accounts seamlessly. Likewise, they can instantly Transfer Money from bKash to any account of 9 banks.

After brining money to bKash account through the Add Money service, customers can avail wide range of bKash services including Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, merchant payment, donation to various organizations, school-college salary payment, bus-train-air-launch and movie ticket purchase and various online registration fee payment in a secure, convenient and hassle-free way. They can also Transfer Money back to bank account from bKash. This two-way transaction service empowers the customers and provides them with more freedom in their financial transactions.





