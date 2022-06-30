BGMEA team to attend Bengaluru Apparel Sourcing Week

A delegation of BGMEA comprising leading garment manufacturers and exporters will participate in the Apparel Sourcing Week 2022 in Bengaluru, India.

The two-day exhibition will begin on July 1, 2022 at Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru, says a press release.

The trade fair will serve as an effective platform to open up new trade opportunities by facilitating business interactions between apparel and textile exporters of Bangladesh and India.

The second edition of the event will bring 100+ participants including manufacturers of garments, fabrics and accessories from around the globe including India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, under one roof where they will explore business opportunities.

Representatives of Indian retailers and brands, international retailers and brands working in Indian market and buyers from traditional markets like USA and Europe, as also the non-traditional markets like China, Japan and Australia are expected to visit the show.

The BGMEA delegation comprising RMG exporters from Bangladesh will conduct business meetings with different clients, including textile, apparel, and footwear industry leaders.

Various activities - seminars, panel discussions, vendor workshops and open house will be held during the expo.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh and India has immense scope to derive mutual benefits by complementing each other for the development of apparel and textile industries of both neighboring countries.

"India is a promising export market for Bangladeshi garments. Our RMG exports have increased by 51.13 percent from 368.09 million US dollars in 2020 to 556.29 in 2021. On the other hand Bangladesh imports yarns, fabrics, dyes, chemicals and other raw materials," he said.

The Apparel Sourcing Week 2022 will play an important role in enhancing trade between Bangladesh and India by bringing manufacturers and exporters of both countries closer, he added.

The RMG exporters from Bangladesh which will participate in the Apparel Sourcing Week 2022 include Pacific Jeans Limited, Universal Jeans Limited, Bando Design Ltd, Laila Styles Ltd, Utah Knitting and Dyeing Ltd, Utah Fashions Ltd, Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd, KDS Fashion Ltd, KDS Textile Mills Ltd, Mahmud Jeans Ltd, KDS Garments Industries Ltd, Standard Stitches Ltd, Standard Group Ltd, Denimach Ltd, Misami Garments Ltd, Tarasima Apparels Ltd, Posh Garments, Mohammadi Group Ltd, Progress Apparels, Root Apparels Ltd, Giant Textile Ltd, Louietex Manufacturing Ltd, Green Smart Shirt Limited, KhanTex Fashions Limited, AbantiColour Tex Ltd, Threadmill Clothing Ltd, Welstand Apparel Ltd, Arabi Fashion Ltd, and Intimate Apparels Ltd.















