JMI Group gives 200pcs LPG Cylinders to flood shelters

JMI Group, one of the country's leading industrial conglomerate has stood by the helpless flood victims in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. JMI Industrial Gas Limited, a concern under JMI Group, with the help of Sylhet and Sunamganj district administration, has supplied cooking gas to the flood shelters at the most affected upazilas of the two districts, says a press release.

During 22 to 25 June, 200 pieces of cylinders refilled with 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) each, were distributed free of cost from Sylhet depot of JMI Industrial Gas Limited and supplied to different flood shelters at Companiganj and Gowainghat Upazilas of Sylhet district and Chhatak and Jagannathpur Upazilas of Sunamganj district.

Under the direction of JMI Group Founder and Managing Director Md. Abdur Razzaq, JMI Industrial Gas Assistant General Manager (Sales) Md. Mamunur Rashid Sheikh and JMI Group Manager (Administration) Md. Rajib Hasan Joni, have ensured the supply of LPG cylinders to the flood victims.

Talking to the journalists, JMI Group Founder and Managing Director Md. Abdur Razzaq said, "JMI group has been relentlessly working for the welfare of the country and for the people. As a part of smooth distribution of LPG products, our employees have presence across the country. Soon, after the flood hit Sylhet and Sunamganj, we have started working for the victims. There is a huge crisis of cooking fuel at the flood affected area. That's why, we have supplied cooking gas to the flood shelters at the most affected areas in Sylhet and Sunamganj. Like previous and this time, In Shaa Allah, we will always stand by the side of the government and the people in dealing with any disaster.

Sylhet district deputy commissioner Md. Mozibor Rahman, Sunamganj district deputy commissioner Md. Jahangir Hossain, Sylhet district additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT) Yeasmin Nahar Ruma, Sunamganj district additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT) Anwar-Ul-Halim etc. thanked JMI Group for distributing cooking gas.





