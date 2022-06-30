Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JMI Group gives 200pcs LPG Cylinders to flood shelters

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

JMI Group, one of the country's leading industrial conglomerate has stood by the helpless flood victims in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. JMI Industrial Gas Limited, a concern under JMI Group, with the help of Sylhet and Sunamganj district administration, has supplied cooking gas to the flood shelters at the most affected upazilas of the two districts, says a press release.
During 22 to 25 June, 200 pieces of cylinders refilled with 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) each, were distributed free of cost from Sylhet depot of JMI Industrial Gas Limited and supplied to different flood shelters at Companiganj and Gowainghat Upazilas of Sylhet district and Chhatak and Jagannathpur Upazilas of Sunamganj district.
Under the direction of JMI Group Founder and Managing Director Md. Abdur Razzaq, JMI Industrial Gas Assistant General Manager (Sales) Md. Mamunur Rashid Sheikh and JMI Group Manager (Administration) Md. Rajib Hasan Joni, have ensured the supply of LPG cylinders to the flood victims.
Talking to the journalists, JMI Group Founder and Managing Director Md. Abdur Razzaq said, "JMI group has been relentlessly working for the welfare of the country and for the people. As a part of smooth distribution of LPG products, our employees have presence across the country. Soon, after the flood hit Sylhet and Sunamganj, we have started working for the victims. There is a huge crisis of cooking fuel at the flood affected area. That's why, we have supplied cooking gas to the flood shelters at the most affected areas in Sylhet and Sunamganj. Like previous and this time, In Shaa Allah, we will always stand by the side of the government and the people in dealing with any disaster.
Sylhet district deputy commissioner Md. Mozibor Rahman, Sunamganj district deputy commissioner Md. Jahangir Hossain, Sylhet district additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT) Yeasmin Nahar Ruma, Sunamganj district additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT) Anwar-Ul-Halim etc. thanked JMI Group for distributing cooking gas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank donates Tk 10cr to PM’s Relief Fund
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
BANKING EVENTS
‘Budget to boost local manufacturing sector’
EU approves end of combustion engine sales by 2035
Indian rupee hits record lows
BB relaxes loan repayment rules also for NBFI borrowers
BSMMU announces Tk 718cr budget for 2022-23 FY


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft