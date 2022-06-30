BUSINESS EVENTS

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) President Md. Rezaul Karim presiding over the 3rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the SCB at its office at the Dhanmandi, Dhaka on Tuesday. Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha; Ataur Rahman Khan & K. M. Arifuzzaman attended meeting that approved the minutes of the previous meeting; accounts statement and new membership. The meeting also decided to distribute relief to flood-affected people in different areas of the country under CSR programme.Jose Marcelino Ugarte, Managing Director of Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh Ltd, presiding over the 33rd AnnualGeneral Meeting of the Company held recently at a digital platform. The members of the Company approved, among others, the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2021 and 26% cash dividend for each share of BDT 10.Golam Murshed, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC (wearing black T-Shirt) along with other company officials visiting a production plant at Walton headquarter, in Gazipur, on June 26 celebrating the World Refrigeration Day.