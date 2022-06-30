

Federal Insurance approves 10pc dividend

The Shareholders appreciated the performance of the Company mainly increase of Premium and FDR growth of the company despite of pandemic Covid-19 situation.

Enamul Hoq, Chairman of the company presided over the meeting, Vice Chairman Elias Siddiquee, Executive Committee Chairman Md. Abdul Khaleque, Claims Committee Chairman Sabirul Hoque, Audit Committee Chairman Safar Raj Hossain, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chairman Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Directors Jainul Abedin Jamal, Khadizatul Anwar, MP, Mamtaz Begum, Morshedul Shafi, Tahreer Nawaz, Towfiqul Islam Chowdhury, Towhidul Alam, Begum Hasina Banu, Abrarul Hoque, Faraaz Karim Chowdhury, Jia Uddin, Altarnate Director Rasheda Begum Independent Director Jamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury & Md. Rafiqul Islam and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer A M M Mohiuddin Chowdhry, CFO Masud Hossain and Senior Excutives of the company were present in the meeting. A good number of Shareholders participated in the discussion through digital Platform.

Mrs. Hasina Banu and Abrarul Hoque were re-elected Directors from Public Shareholders. The meeting was conducted by Sheikh Mohammad Anwar Uddin, SEVP & Company Secretary.











