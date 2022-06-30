Star Allied, Japan Metal form JV

CHATTOGRAM, June 29: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry between Star Allied Ventures Ltd. and Japan Metal Company Ltd. for joint venture at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City, Mirsarai Tuesday, says a press release. On behalf of Star Allied Ventures Ltd. Abdul Matlub Ahmed (Nital Niloy Group), Vice Chairman Mahbubul Alam (Chattogram Chamber President), Director Nader Khan (Pedrolo NK Ltd.) and GPH Steel Additional Managing Director Almas Shalim (Behalf of Managing Director Md Jahangir Alam) And Japan Metal Company Ltd. President Jun Mizutani, Director Anwarzeb Chowdhury and Director Masaki Fukuhara signed the MoU.