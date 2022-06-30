

BD firm to Invest $8.5m at Uttara EPZ

In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, BEPZA and Texas Clothing signed the agreement. Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Texas Clothing Md. Forhad Hossan inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The company will produce annually 7 million pcs of different garment items like Woven Shirt, Denim Pant, Twill Pant, Jacket and Woven Bottom. This company will create employment opportunity for 1450 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were present during the signing ceremony.















Bangladeshi company M/s Texas Clothing Limited is going to establish a garments manufacturing industry in Uttara Export Processing Zone (UEPZ) with an investment of US$ 8.5 million. An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Texas Clothing Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, BEPZA and Texas Clothing signed the agreement. Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Texas Clothing Md. Forhad Hossan inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.The company will produce annually 7 million pcs of different garment items like Woven Shirt, Denim Pant, Twill Pant, Jacket and Woven Bottom. This company will create employment opportunity for 1450 Bangladeshi nationals.Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were present during the signing ceremony.