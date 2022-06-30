Video
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:51 AM
Home Front Page

Covid: 2,241 new cases, no death in 24hrs

Positivity rate 15.23pc

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

The country registered 2,241 new Covid cases with zero death in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid an upward trend of Covid infections.
The fresh cases took the country's total caseload to 1,971,602 and the total fatalities remained unchanged
at 29,145, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily-case positivity rate slightly dropped to 15.23 per cent from Tuesday's 15.47 per cent as 14,912 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
On Tuesday, the country recorded 2,087 cases with three deaths from Covid-19.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.73 per cent from Tuesday's 96.84 per cent as 152 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB



