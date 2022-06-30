Video
NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join, calls Russia ‘a direct threat’

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

MADRID, June 29: NATO on Wednesday pledged more support for Kyiv as it faces the onslaught from Moscow and invited Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance. The move is one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed Helsinki and Stockholm to drop their traditional neutrality.
NATO's 30 allies decided at the summit in Madrid and also agreed to formally treat Russia as the "most significant and direct threat to the allies' security," according to a summit statement.
"Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO," NATO leaders said in their declaration after Turkey lifted a veto on Finland and Sweden joining.
Ratification in allied parliaments is likely to take up to a year, but once it is done, Finland and     Sweden will be covered by NATO's Article 5 collective defense clause, putting them under the United States' protective nuclear umbrella.
"We will make sure we are able to protect all allies, including Finland and Sweden," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid said. At the summit, NATO agreed to the longer-term support package for Ukraine, in addition to the billions of dollars already pledged in weapons and financial support.    -REUTERS


