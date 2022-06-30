Sale of GP SIM banned

The Bangladesh Telecom-munication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has banned the sale of Grameenphone SIMs due to its inability to provide quality service.

The operator will not be able to sell the new SIM until further notice, said Posts and Telecommunications

Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

He said, "Despite our efforts, we have not seen any initiative to improve the quality of service of Grameenphone."

"They will increase the number of customers, but not the quality of service; it cannot be tolerated anymore. Until they improve the quality of service and improve it to a satisfactory level, there will be a ban on the sale of Grameenphone SIMs" the minister added.







