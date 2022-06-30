Record apparel earnings in June, BD joins $50bn export club

Apparel exports in June set a record of 50 per cent growth compared to corresponding month of last year amounting to US$3.52 billion.

The figure is calculated by the BGMEA on the basis of the National Board of Revenue data for the first 27 days of the month.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data for the running month of June is yet to be available.

As per the EPB data during July-May this fiscal, the overall export performance was $47.175 billion, and only with apparel exports in June the total export figure climbs to $50.7 billion which is likely to be higher with the entire June export figure for all items including apparels.

A senior BGMEA office

bearer said despite 40-year high record inflation in the United States and European countries prompted by the Russia-Ukraine war the export growth of Bangladesh's RMG is excellent.

In July-May of FY22, readymade garment shipment saw about 35 per cent growth to $38.52 billion compared to the same period last year, according to data published by the EPB.

The BGMEA office bearer said even during war and high inflation in the western countries, the RMG exports saw a good growth as huge orders were booked with the trend expected to continue in the next two months.

But he cautiously said next year would be tough due to global inflation and recession as some buyers with good inventory would be careful in placing new orders.

Siddique Islam, a RMG exporter, said RMG export is enjoying higher orders due to increased global demand.

He said the falling price of cotton was also a reflection that there was a fear of inflationary pressure in the global apparel market.

Another exporter said with RMG export alone in June the export earnings have crossed $50 billion mark. It is a great achievement despite war and global inflationary pressure.

He, however, said apparel exports might be affected due to the global inflation, but it has a chance of bouncing back during the next Christmas sales.











