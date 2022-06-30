Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Savar Teacher Murder

Fugitive killer Jitu nabbed

Suspect\'s father on 5-day remand for quizzing   

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

Suspect's father on 5-day remand for quizzing   
Law enforcers have arrested the prime accused in the murder case of Ashulia teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar from Sreepur area of Gazipur. Utpal was hit with a cricket stump by the accused student.
RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the development.
The arrested, Ashraful Ahsan Jitu -- a Class 10 student of Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia -- has been absconding since the attack on Saturday.  A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Uzzal, father of the schoolboy accused in the case
lodged over the murder of Ashulia teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar, on five-day remand.
Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Mujahidul Islam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand.
Police arrested the father of a tenth-grader who allegedly killed a teacher at Ashulia in Savar.
HM Kamruzzaman, Officer-in-Charge of  Ashulia Police Station, said multiple teams of police are working to arrest Ujjal's son, Kamruzzaman added. The law enforcers arrested Ujjal Hossain from Kumarkhali Upazila in Kushtia on Wednesday and sent him to a Dhaka court seeking a 10-day remand for interrogation.
Citing case documents, police said a tenth-grader of Haji Yunus Ali School and College attacked Utpal Kumar Sarker, a lecturer of Political Science in the institution, on Saturday. Utpal succumbed to his injuries at Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.
Utpal's brother Ashim Kumar Sarkar filed the case after the incident. The suspect is on the run.
Students and teachers of the institution have formed a human chain demanding swift justice for Utpal's murder.
Utpal was the chairman of the institution's disciplinary committee. Principal of the institution Saiful Hasan on Tuesday said Utpal had asked students to get a decent haircut and counselled them on their behaviour many times. "Maybe the student attacked him as he was angry because of some punishment he had meted out to the student."
Saiful said the student started beating Utpal with a cricket stump when the teacher was watching a match.
Utpal, 37, lived with his family at Mirpur in Dhaka. He graduated from Chittagong University and also completed his Master's degree there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 2,241 new cases, no death in 24hrs
NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join, calls Russia ‘a direct threat’
Sale of GP SIM banned
Record apparel earnings in June, BD joins $50bn export club
Fugitive killer Jitu nabbed
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
Rampal Power Plant commissioning date deferred once again
Onion prices up by Tk 20 per kg in Ctg


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft