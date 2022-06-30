Fugitive killer Jitu nabbed

Suspect's father on 5-day remand for quizzing

Law enforcers have arrested the prime accused in the murder case of Ashulia teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar from Sreepur area of Gazipur. Utpal was hit with a cricket stump by the accused student.

RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the development.

The arrested, Ashraful Ahsan Jitu -- a Class 10 student of Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia -- has been absconding since the attack on Saturday. A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Uzzal, father of the schoolboy accused in the case

lodged over the murder of Ashulia teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar, on five-day remand.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Mujahidul Islam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand.

Police arrested the father of a tenth-grader who allegedly killed a teacher at Ashulia in Savar.

HM Kamruzzaman, Officer-in-Charge of Ashulia Police Station, said multiple teams of police are working to arrest Ujjal's son, Kamruzzaman added. The law enforcers arrested Ujjal Hossain from Kumarkhali Upazila in Kushtia on Wednesday and sent him to a Dhaka court seeking a 10-day remand for interrogation.

Citing case documents, police said a tenth-grader of Haji Yunus Ali School and College attacked Utpal Kumar Sarker, a lecturer of Political Science in the institution, on Saturday. Utpal succumbed to his injuries at Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.

Utpal's brother Ashim Kumar Sarkar filed the case after the incident. The suspect is on the run.

Students and teachers of the institution have formed a human chain demanding swift justice for Utpal's murder.

Utpal was the chairman of the institution's disciplinary committee. Principal of the institution Saiful Hasan on Tuesday said Utpal had asked students to get a decent haircut and counselled them on their behaviour many times. "Maybe the student attacked him as he was angry because of some punishment he had meted out to the student."

Saiful said the student started beating Utpal with a cricket stump when the teacher was watching a match.

Utpal, 37, lived with his family at Mirpur in Dhaka. He graduated from Chittagong University and also completed his Master's degree there.











