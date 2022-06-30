Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Onion prices up by Tk 20 per kg in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 29: The prices of onion have increased by Tk 20 per kg in the local market of Chattogram on Wednesday due to artificial crisis created by businessmen ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Consumers alleged that before every Eid, a group of unscrupulous traders create artificial crisis of daily essentials. This year also, ahead of the Eid, the local businessmen had increased
the prices of onion by Tk 20 in less than a week.
Muhammad Idris, general secretary of Hamidullah Market's Traders Association told the Daily Observer, "Onion is now selling at Tk 46 to Tk 50 per kg in the local market. But it was sold at Tk 30 per kg at the beginning of the week."
He said the prices have increased as the supply in the market is less than the demand, although the present stock of onion is quite sufficient to meet the local demands.
Meanwhile, the street vendors were selling onion at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg in the port city on Wednesday.
It may be mentioned that the local markets have faced a severe crisis of onion recently following the suspension of import. The buyers have seen exorbitant prices of onion currently as import of onion from India has been suspended during the last two months.
As a result, only the local products are available in the market.
Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture imposed a ban on the import of onions from India, triggering a hike in onion prices in the local market.
In a notification issued in March, the ministry banned onion imports from India from May 8 with an aim to serve the interest of local farmers. Consequently, onion import stopped as per the guidelines.
Bangladesh government claimed that adequate quantity of onion has been produced in the country. But the syndicate of unscrupulous traders raised its prices to make extra profit creating artificial crisis.
It may be mentioned that despite producing 2 million to 2.2 million tonnes of onions annually, Bangladesh has to import around 1.1 million tonnes to meet the local need. Onions are mainly imported from India due to short distance and affordable prices.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 2,241 new cases, no death in 24hrs
NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join, calls Russia ‘a direct threat’
Sale of GP SIM banned
Record apparel earnings in June, BD joins $50bn export club
Fugitive killer Jitu nabbed
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
Rampal Power Plant commissioning date deferred once again
Onion prices up by Tk 20 per kg in Ctg


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft