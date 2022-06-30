Onion prices up by Tk 20 per kg in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM Jun 29: The prices of onion have increased by Tk 20 per kg in the local market of Chattogram on Wednesday due to artificial crisis created by businessmen ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Consumers alleged that before every Eid, a group of unscrupulous traders create artificial crisis of daily essentials. This year also, ahead of the Eid, the local businessmen had increased

the prices of onion by Tk 20 in less than a week.

Muhammad Idris, general secretary of Hamidullah Market's Traders Association told the Daily Observer, "Onion is now selling at Tk 46 to Tk 50 per kg in the local market. But it was sold at Tk 30 per kg at the beginning of the week."

He said the prices have increased as the supply in the market is less than the demand, although the present stock of onion is quite sufficient to meet the local demands.

Meanwhile, the street vendors were selling onion at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg in the port city on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that the local markets have faced a severe crisis of onion recently following the suspension of import. The buyers have seen exorbitant prices of onion currently as import of onion from India has been suspended during the last two months.

As a result, only the local products are available in the market.

Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture imposed a ban on the import of onions from India, triggering a hike in onion prices in the local market.

In a notification issued in March, the ministry banned onion imports from India from May 8 with an aim to serve the interest of local farmers. Consequently, onion import stopped as per the guidelines.

Bangladesh government claimed that adequate quantity of onion has been produced in the country. But the syndicate of unscrupulous traders raised its prices to make extra profit creating artificial crisis.

It may be mentioned that despite producing 2 million to 2.2 million tonnes of onions annually, Bangladesh has to import around 1.1 million tonnes to meet the local need. Onions are mainly imported from India due to short distance and affordable prices.











