US adaptation plan to cover 500m people in developing countries: John Kerry



John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, USA, speaking at a dialogue titled, 'Minimizing and addressing ocean acidification, deoxygenation and ocean warming,' at Lisbon in Portugal on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He also urged people to limit carbon emission to 1.5 degree Celsius,

Referring to the human catastrophic behaviour, he also noted that it is the human who is responsible for the entire destructive impact of climate change due to greenhouse gas causing ocean acidification, mass killing of eco based species and reducing the oxygen level in the oceans.

" We must change such damaging attitudes towards our mother planet otherwise we will not be able to survive," he made this comment at the dialogue titled, 'Minimizing and addressing ocean acidification, deoxygenation and ocean warming, at the Tejo Hall, Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday.

The ocean absorbs 90 per cent of excess gases. Now this depletion of Oxygen in the ocean is causing mass mortality of species including coral and reefs.

That will touch every human life, livelihood cultural heritage, small islands, many more will face profound consequences of this impact, he said.

In accordance with General Assembly resolution 73/293, the interactive dialogue was presided over by two-co-chairs, one from developing country and one from a developed country.

The interactive dialogue has also featured a moderator and has included four panelists, which followed by an interactive debate among state and other stakeholders.

John Kerry also suggested countries to have a greater mix of renewables to improve their energy security.

Sharing his thought in conserving oceans, he said the people globally need to advance marine-based solutions and also have to join the high ambition coalition for nature and in support of the goal to conserve 30 per cent of oceans.

"We have countries taking responsibility for their own EEZs , for their own jurisdiction areas, and so we are going to commit 30 per cent commitment set aside of our local jurisdiction in order to reach the global goals," he said.

Matthew Samuda, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Jamaica said the oceans and the marine environment face significant challenges which present several threats to biodiversity, economic growth and human wellbeing.

As a small developing state, Jamaica continue to recognise the threats, not only impacting the livelihood of the people but also the quality of lives of present and future generations.

"Indeed, Small Islands Developing States (SIDS), are culturally, economically and socially connected to the changes in the chemistry of our oceans and will have significant ripple effects on species, including those ecosystems and water quality.

Sharing their future activities, he also noted that Jamaica will remain resolute in their support for collective and integrated ocean action to achieve multi-reinforcement.

Reiterating the impact of climate change, he also said that its impact on the ocean, deoxygeneration and acidification is an existential threat of our life time.

He also continued to advocate for a significant reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions to ensure achieving the global temperature goal 1.5 degrees as articulated in the Paris Agreement.

"We continue to actively call for full an effective and timely implementing of the commitments and also more recently in the Glasgow climate pact," he said.

Demanding the implementation of the international climate change commitments as well as pollution related acts and laws, he also noted that such laws should be implemented as carbon dioxide emissions are the main cause of ocean acidification and greenhouse gases which are responsible to contribute to warming and rising of sea levels.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General, International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna, said ocean acidification has contributed already widely to change in ocean acidity and potential impacts on marine life.

He also noted that nuclear techniques can be used to study the impact of ocean acid organisms, measuring parameters such a calcification rate and contamination.

With the data we can better protect coral reefs, ecosystems, and communities that rely on them, understanding the impact of acidification is one part of the food chain, and this is about to predict what will happen to those creatures affected by ocean acidification and food security, he said.

"The data collected through nuclear and to pick technical calcification rates or past PH conditions allow policymakers to take policy with regards to the fisheries to adapt," he said.

Hans Otto-Prtner, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II (WG II); said that the ongoing trends in the ocean are responsible for causing reduced biodiversity and productivity.

" Now, how do we build that actually into a bigger picture in terms of guiding policy, in terms of telling policy where they should be wanting to go?" He asked.

Climate change causes risks to ocean biology, to ocean ecosystem services and also to the human societies that are dependent on those.

This risk is resulting from their vulnerability, from their exposure to the climate hazards and also from the exposure of the eco systems to those climate hazards and their productivity changes.

We are seeing those systems, eco systems, clearly having adaptation limits. So there is a limit to what they can tolerate, and the limits are already reached. So we must take some strong steps to change the situation," he said.

Besides, Jessie Turner, Director of the International Alliance to Combat Ocean Acidification, Olympia, Washington, D.C., USA and Johan Stander, Director of Services, World Meteorological Organization, Geneva were also present as panelists.











