Flood situation worsening again as water level of major rivers rises

Water level of the country's all major rivers except the Ganges-Padma and Kushiyara are in rising trend and the trend may continue in next 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Develop-ment Board (BWDB).

At a 10 days outlook from June 29, the FFWC on

Wednesday said that the water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna River system may continue to fall till Thursday and then steadily rise. There is no probability of flooding is forecasted in Brahmatrua-Jamuna Basin in the next seven days.

It forecast that the water level of the Ganges-Padma River may continue to rise. But, no probability of flooding is forecasted in Ganges-Padma Basin in the next seven days.

The rivers around Dhaka city may remain steady and there is no probability of flooding in the rivers around Dhaka city, it added.

According to the FFWC, there is a chance of heavy rainfall at places of northern and north-eastern Bangladesh along with Assam, Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West-Bengal's Jalpaiguri and Sikkim of India in the next 24-48 hours.

As a result, basically the major rivers of northern Bangladesh including the Teesta, Upper Atrai, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Upper Karotoa, Tangon, Punarbhaba and Kulikh may rise rapidly at times during this period.

Due to the rainfall, water level of Teesta river at Dalia Point, Dharla river at Kurigarm point, Dudhkumar river at Pateswari point and Karotoa river at Panchagarh point may rise and remain above or close to danger level in next 24 hours.

It also forecast that flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts may slightly deteriorate while flood situation in Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria districts may remain steady in next 24 hours.

Our Correspondent from Fulbari of Kurigram reports that the water level of the rivers in the upazila started increasing again after a break of only seven days due to heavy rainfall and upstream onrush.

As a result, the flood situation in the upazila including some other upazilas of the district has started worsening again leaving the affected people in huge sufferings. In last two days, the water levels of the rivers rose by 42cm and the Dharla is flowing 12cm above the danger mark.

The people of the area fear that fresh flood may hit the low-lying areas of the district again due to rise of water level in the rivers.

Our Correspondent from Rajshahi reports that due to the erosion of the Padma river, some areas of Bagha went under water. Huge areas of Chakrazapur union including roads and a primary school were eroded and went under the river. Due to the erosion, some 20,000 people of 15 chars (islands) of Chakrazapur union have become homeless and taken shelter on the dams of the riverbank.













