Private firms allowed to import rice to keep market stable

The government has started giving permission of importing rice from abroad to the private sector importers and traders with 25 per cent import tax aiming at ensuring its adequacy to stable the volatile rice market of the country. The permits have been issued following the approval of the Prime Minister.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Maujmder on Wednesday told this correspondent at his Secretariat office that following the decision of the government to import rice under private sector, some private importers and traders have already submitted their applications to the ministry intending rice from abroad.

"The ministry has already started giving permission to import rice scrutinizing the applications. Those, who are being permitted, will have to import rice within a month opening letter of credit within 15 days of giving permission. A portion of the imported rice must have to be available in the market within next 15 days of reaching in the country," he added.

Earlier on June 22, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) under the Internal Resources Division under the Finance Ministry issued a notification clearing a Food Ministry proposal to cut import tax for

facilitating rice import under private sector.

According to the NBR notification, importers would have to just pay only 25 per cent import tax - 15 per cent regulatory duty, five per cent advance tax and five per cent advance income tax. There would be no customs duty. Customs duty was 25 per cent and regulatory duty was 25 per cent before.

However, the Food Ministry proposed to allow rice import at 'zero tax'. Responding the proposal of the ministry, the Prime Minister has also given her approval to import rice at zero tax. But, the NBR has given its clearance to import rice paying 25pc tax in total.

The NBR notification said the decision of slashing import duty on rice to remain valid till October 31 this year to help increase the supply of the staple and stabilize the domestic market. Due to the decision, the importers will be able to bring rice paying 25 per cent duty instead of 62.5 per cent had to pay earlier.

The move of importing rice was taken following the price hike of rice high on the heels during peak Boro season and amid speculation of crop loss due to floods and inclement weather. Illegal hoarding has also been blamed for high prices.

Due to the reasons, prices of all sorts of rice shot up over one month. To tackle the illegal rice hoarders, authorities of the Food Ministry and the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) have started countrywide special drives.

According to the Food Ministry and Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) statement, retailers are selling fine rice for Tk 65 to 80 a kg, up 14 per cent from a month ago. Prices of coarse rice edged up 8.6 per cent to Tk 48 to 53 a kg during the same period.

At present the food grain stock in the government godowns is around 16 lakh tonnes. Of the grain, the stock of rice is around 13.64 tonnes, 1.69 lakh tonnes paddy and 1.03 lakh tonnes of wheat.

Until June 27 of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh imported 9.90 lakh metric tons of rice and 3,88,143 tonnes of wheat. The government itself imported 6.84 lakh tonnes of rice while private sector imported some 3.06 lakh tonnes, according to the Food Ministry statement.

Regarding amount of importing rice, Sadhan Majumder told this correspondent that we have adequate stock in the godowns and the internal procurement from local production is going on.

"We have already procured around six lakh tonnes of rice locally. We would be able to meet up of target of procurement. As a result, it would be possible to meet up our demands including allocations for Food Friendly Programmes in September to November and other social safety net programmes. But, we will have to strengthen our stock considering the future needs," he said, adding that considering the situation, the private importers would be able to import rice till October 31.

"No matter, how much they could import from abroad following the government rules."

In the first two crop seasons - Aush and Aman - of this outgoing fiscal year, rice production grew one per cent year-on-year to 1.79 crore tonnes, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Agricultural officials earlier said Boro production would be over 2 crore tonnes this year and the total production of the grain was expected to be around 3.8 crore tonnes.

Bangladesh had allowed rice import at reduced customs duty and taxes between August 12 and October 30 last year. Rice import was 13.59 lakh tonnes in fiscal 2020-21.











