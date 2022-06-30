

Conspiracy delayed construction of Padma Bridge by 2yrs: PM

The Prime Minister inaugurated the much-cherished bridge, the longest in the country, on June 25. Bangladesh self-financed the mega project after it was shunned by the World Bank on unproved allegation of corruption.

"The 42 pillars of the Padma Bridge are the reflection of a courageous Bangladesh," she told the Parliament while responding to a tabled question from Marina Jahan, an Awami League lawmaker from Sirajganj.

PM Hasina said: "Our passion, our creativity, our courage, our tolerance and our commitment are involved with this Padma Bridge. We had been stubborn in building the bridge."

"At last we saw the light emerging through the darkness. Red, blue, green and golden lights are shining over the Padma," she said.

Hasina, also leader of the House said, the conspiracy started when the tender process for hiring a contractor for the construction of the Padma Bridge got underway.

She said the World Bank, ADB, JICA and IDB had suspended loan agreements alleging corruption in the process of recruiting consulting firms to oversee the construction of various packages of the project.

"In 2017, when allegations of a corruption conspiracy were proved false in

a court in Toronto, Canada, the World Bank announced a return to the project," she said.

But, she said, in the interest of the country and the people, we took the bold decision to implement the Padma Bridge with the government's own funding instead of taking the World Bank loan.

She mentioned the inauguration of the much-desired Padma Bridge project is not a dream today but a visible reality.

She said the bridge has stood smashing all domestic and foreign conspiracy, overcame all challenges and showed the strong morale of not giving up.

The PM said that after opening the bridge she is now happy, proud and excited along with millions of Bangladeshis.

"This bridge is not only a concrete infrastructure of brick, cement, steel and iron. It is a symbol of our pride, our ability and dignity. This bridge belongs to the people of Bangladesh," she once again said.

The premier said the launching of the Padma Bridge will accelerate political, social, economic, administrative, cultural and overall development by integrating the two regions of the country. The multi-purpose bridge will also establish rail connectivity between the south-western parts of the country, development of trade and commerce, creation of new employment opportunities in the fields of agriculture, traditional folk art, small scale industries, etc., creating an impact on the broader sectors of the national and regional economy.

She said the economic activities surrounding the Padma Bridge would play a significant role in reducing unemployment as well as alleviating poverty.

In addition, direct road and rail connectivity will save huge working hours of the common people and improve the quality of life, she added.

Replying to a question from Jatiya Party's Syed Abu Hossain, the PM said the government is trying to keep the prices of commodities affordable maintaining the momentum of the economy.

She highlighting the steps taken by the government to control and stabilize the prices of commodities.

Replying to a question from ruling AL MP from Laxmipur Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, the prime minister said the Bangladesh Air Force is in the process of building a small range primary training aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with its own technology.

Following the strategic direction of this endeavor, Bangladesh will one day be able to build high-tech warplanes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, she hoped. -UNB











