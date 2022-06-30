Budget set to pass today

The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is set to pass today at the Parliament, which will come into effect from July 1.

Meanwhile, the Finance Bill has been passed without major changes of the proposed budget.

However, this time there has no major changes in the budget except for a few minor ones. Black money whitening provision was dropped from the finance bill in the announcement of the budget.

Besides, there is no change to the new provision in the income tax ordinance 1984 so that money earned and assets acquired abroad can be

mainstreamed into the country's economy. This could be done in accordance with creating a flow of fresh funds and investment for economic activities.

The budget bill that was presented during the presentation of the budget proposal on June 9 will be passed in the Parliament on Thursday.

The government and opposition MPs are taking part in the discussion. In his speech in the national budget, the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced that he would bring back the laundered money home.

The government thinks that this will increase local investment and reduce the pressure on the US dollar.

The budget proposal was tabled in the Parliament on June 9 with a focus on reducing corporate tax rates and boosting investment, employment, development of domestic industries and agricultural production.

In the last one month, however, the US dollar crisis has not abated. On the contrary, the value of taka against the dollar has been gradually reduced.

In this year's budget, the size of GDP for the next fiscal year has been estimated at Tk 44,49,959 crore as against the current size of worth Tk 36,76,472 crore (expiring FY). The GDP growth has been projected at 7.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of an extremely hostile context, the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented a total budget of Tk 6,78,064 crore for the new fiscal year 2022-23 with the challenge of bringing stability in the macro-economy. Since then, there has been stark discussion taking place on the proposed budget.









