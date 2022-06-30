Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Budget set to pass today

Finance Bill passed without major changes

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Business Correspondent

The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is set to pass today at the Parliament, which will come into effect from July 1.
Meanwhile, the Finance Bill has been passed without major changes of the proposed budget.   
However, this time there has no major changes in the budget except for a few minor ones. Black money whitening provision was dropped from the finance bill in the announcement of the budget.
Besides, there is no change to the new provision in the income tax ordinance 1984 so that money earned and assets acquired abroad can be
mainstreamed into the country's economy. This could be done in accordance with creating a flow of fresh funds and investment for economic activities.
The budget bill that was presented during the presentation of the budget proposal on June 9 will be passed in the Parliament on Thursday.
The government and opposition MPs are taking part in the discussion. In his speech in the national budget, the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced that he would bring back the laundered money home.
The government thinks that this will increase local investment and reduce the pressure on the US dollar.
The budget proposal was tabled in the Parliament on June 9 with a focus on reducing corporate tax rates and boosting investment, employment, development of domestic industries and agricultural production.
In the last one month, however, the US dollar crisis has not abated. On the contrary, the value of taka against the dollar has been gradually reduced.
In this year's budget, the size of GDP for the next fiscal year has been estimated at Tk 44,49,959 crore as against the current size of worth Tk 36,76,472 crore (expiring FY). The GDP growth has been projected at 7.50 per cent.
Meanwhile, in the backdrop of an extremely hostile context, the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented a total budget of Tk 6,78,064 crore for the new fiscal year 2022-23 with the challenge of bringing stability in the macro-economy. Since then, there has been stark discussion taking place on the proposed budget.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 2,241 new cases, no death in 24hrs
NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join, calls Russia ‘a direct threat’
Sale of GP SIM banned
Record apparel earnings in June, BD joins $50bn export club
Fugitive killer Jitu nabbed
Unplanned sand lifting threatens Shah Pori Island embankment
Rampal Power Plant commissioning date deferred once again
Onion prices up by Tk 20 per kg in Ctg


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft