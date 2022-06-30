Student, cop killed in road crash in city

A college student and a policeman were killed in two separate road accidents in Dhaka.

The college student was killed and two others were injured after a truck hit a motorcycle from behind in front of Sikkha Bhaban under Shahbagh Police Station in the capital early Wednesday.

Deceased Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 21, was the son of Hanif Khandaker, a resident of Kachukhet area in the city. He was a student of BAF Shaheen College.

Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan said Sifat and his two friends, Mehedi and Shakib, were going to old Dhaka for buying foods at night riding on a motorcycle.

He said, "When the bike reached Sikkha Bhaban around 1:15 am, a truck hit the vehicle. Then the trio fell down from the motorbike and Sifat was crushed under the wheels of a running covered van. The other two were injured.

Sifat was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Mehedi and Shakib received primary treatment at the hospital.

In another incident, a police constable was killed after a covered van hit his motorcycle at Jatrabari Police Station area in the capital on Tuesday night.

The deceased was Sohag Islam, 32, son of Md Hazrat Ali, hailed from Kapasia upazila in Gazipur district.

He used to work as a driver at Tejgaon Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and live with his family in a rented house at Jatrabari.