Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Student, cop killed in road crash in city

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

A college student and a policeman were killed in two separate road accidents in Dhaka.
The college student was killed and two others were injured after a truck hit a motorcycle from behind in front of Sikkha Bhaban under Shahbagh Police Station in the capital early Wednesday.
Deceased Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 21, was the son of Hanif Khandaker, a resident of Kachukhet area in the city. He was a student of BAF Shaheen College.
Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan said Sifat and his two friends, Mehedi and Shakib, were going to old Dhaka for buying foods at night riding on a motorcycle.
He said, "When the bike reached Sikkha Bhaban around 1:15 am, a truck hit the vehicle. Then the trio fell down from the motorbike and Sifat was crushed under the wheels of a running covered van. The other two were injured.
Sifat was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Mehedi and Shakib received primary treatment at the hospital.
In another incident, a police constable was killed after a covered van hit his motorcycle at Jatrabari Police Station area in the capital on Tuesday night.
The deceased was Sohag Islam, 32, son of Md Hazrat Ali, hailed from Kapasia upazila in Gazipur district.
He used to work as a driver at Tejgaon Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and live with his family in a rented house at Jatrabari.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Student, cop killed in road crash in city
Although the government has made face mask wearing mandatory
Verdict on Sabrina July 29
HC asks BGB man to surrender in rape case
DCCs getting 20 cattle markets, 1 digital outlet ready for Eid-ul-Azha
Swechchhasebak League president no more
Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on July 9
BMET warns all seeking job in Malysia not to fall prey to middlemen


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft