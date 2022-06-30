Verdict on Sabrina July 29

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday fixed July 29 for pronouncing judgement in a case against eight people, including JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Chowdhury, for allegedly issuing fake Covid test report.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain fixed the date after completion of both the prosecution and defence arguments.

A total of 26 witnesses testified in the case on different hearing dates.

The eight accused in the case are, Sabrina, her husband and JKG chief executive officer Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjila Patwari, Biplob Das, Shafikul Islam Romeo and Jaibunnesa.

Another Dhaka court on August 20 in 2020, framed charges against the eight accused.

The investigation officer and DB inspector Liakat Ali in the charge-sheet accused Sabrina and Ariful of being the masterminds behind the scam and the others as their cohorts. The case was lodged with Tejgaon Police Station on June 15, 2020 for issuing fake Covid test reports.

JKG Healthcare run by Ariful and his wife Sabrina was realising money from the suspected patients for coronavirus test though the company had inked a deal with the government to conduct the test free of cost.

In the charge sheet, the IO said, as per direction of Sabrina and Ariful, the other accused collected samples from the patients, prepared fake Covid-19 certificates and supplied those to the patients.

During the investigation, police seized different pieces of evidence including fake Covid-19 certificates issued to different patients.

Tejgaon police first arrested six persons including Ariful Chowdhury and then two persons including his wife Dr Sabrina Chowdhury on June 23, 2020 for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates through forgery and deceit of patients.











