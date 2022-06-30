Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fake Covid Certificate

Verdict on Sabrina July 29

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka  Court on Wednesday  fixed  July 29 for pronouncing judgement  in a case against eight people, including JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Chowdhury, for allegedly issuing fake Covid test report.
Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain  fixed the date after completion  of both the prosecution and defence  arguments.
A total of 26 witnesses testified in the case on different hearing dates.
The eight accused in the case are, Sabrina, her husband and JKG chief executive officer Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjila Patwari, Biplob Das, Shafikul Islam Romeo and Jaibunnesa.
Another Dhaka court   on August 20 in  2020, framed charges against the eight accused.
The investigation officer and DB inspector Liakat Ali in the charge-sheet accused Sabrina and Ariful of being the masterminds behind the scam and the others as their cohorts. The case was lodged with Tejgaon Police Station on June 15, 2020 for issuing fake Covid test reports.
JKG Healthcare run by Ariful and his wife Sabrina was realising money from the suspected patients for coronavirus test though the company had inked a deal with the government to conduct the test free of cost.
In the charge sheet, the IO said, as per direction of Sabrina and Ariful, the other accused collected samples from the patients, prepared fake Covid-19 certificates and supplied those to the patients.
During the investigation, police seized different pieces of evidence including fake Covid-19 certificates issued to different patients.
Tejgaon police first arrested six persons including Ariful Chowdhury and then two persons including his wife Dr Sabrina Chowdhury on June 23, 2020 for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates through forgery and deceit of patients.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Student, cop killed in road crash in city
Although the government has made face mask wearing mandatory
Verdict on Sabrina July 29
HC asks BGB man to surrender in rape case
DCCs getting 20 cattle markets, 1 digital outlet ready for Eid-ul-Azha
Swechchhasebak League president no more
Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on July 9
BMET warns all seeking job in Malysia not to fall prey to middlemen


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft