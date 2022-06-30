HC asks BGB man to surrender in rape case

The High Court on Wednesday asked the BGB member Akhtaruzzaman to surrender before the lower court concerned within four weeks in connection with a case filed for raping a teenager in Nilphamari.

At the same time, the HC stayed the trial court order for 6 months that acquitted the BGM member in connection with the case.

The HC bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Shahed Nur Uddin came up with the order following an appeal filed by the girl through Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee against the lower court order Advocate Badrun Nahar appeared for the girl while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state during the court proceedings.

Earlier on June 15, in an unprecedented and maiden move the teenage girl along with her mother appeared before the High Court bench and sought justice for herself as she was a victim of rape. At this time, the HC bench wanted to know what happened to her and asked her why she came here and who is she with?

Then, the girl introduced herself to the High Court that she is 15 years of age and has come with her mother, she said adding: "I am a victim of rape. I was raped by a BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) member. But the Nilphamari court acquitted him. We are poor people, we have no money. We want justice from you."











