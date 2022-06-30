DCCs getting 20 cattle markets, 1 digital outlet ready for Eid-ul-Azha

Eid-ul-Azha, will be celebrated on July 10 if the Arabic month of Zilhaj of 1443 ends today but if the month extends to 30 days, the second biggest Muslim festival will be celebrated on July 11.

The makeshift cattle markets lease of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have almost completed the preparations for setting up the cattle market 10 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Preparations have been made for 9 makeshift cattle markets in each of the two city corporations. Apart from this, sacrificial animals will also be sold at DNCC's Gabtali and DSCC's Sarulia Permanent Animal Market. In all, sacrificial animals will be sold in a total of 20 markets in the two city corporations.

Installation works of bamboo scaffolding, canopy and toll tax booths has started in the makeshift cattle markets. The lease said that all the preparations for the market will be completed within a few days.

Going to the cattle markets, it was seen that the workers were spending busy time in preparing the place where the cows are kept and making the stage.

Md Anwar, the lessee of Dholai Khal makeshift cattle market, told the Daily Observer, "We have completed the initial preparations for setting up the cattle market. But for the cattle market, we have to work till the day of Eid." Md Amjad Hossain, the lessee of Mohammadpur Bosila makeshift cattle market, told journalists, "The most important thing for the hut is to ensure the safety of the cattle sellers. We are ensuring all the food and shelter facilities for the cattle sellers as well as emphasizing on their safety."

Mahe Alam, Chief Property officer of DNCC, said, "Transparency in the leasing process was ensured and the markets were leased to the highest bidders."

Lease procedure of these haats, all 10 of the DSCC and 6 haats of DNCC were completed. Besides, the digital hut of DNCC has completed preparations for the selling sacrificial animals. Due to Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 DSCC launched online cattle market in 2020. In 2021 under the direction of the Ministry of Commerce and under the supervision of DNCC, e-Cab and BDF operated online huts.

This year also, the rules for buying and selling animals in the digital market will be fixed. It will mention what rules to follow and what information to have. In addition, if the sellers will not able to provide the sacrificial animal on time to the consumers, action has been taken against those organizations.

To provide financial security to the buyer, temporary screw service will be used with the help of Bangladesh Bank (BB). The buyers who buy sacrificial animals from digital haat will pay their payment toll tax money to the Bangladesh Bank.











