Swechchhasebak League president no more

Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:49 AM
Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent

Nirmal Ranjan Guha, president of Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League (AL), passed away at a hospital in Singapore on Wednesday. He was 58.
Swechchhasebak League General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu confirmed this to media. He said Nirmal Ranjan Guha breathed his last at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore while undergoing treatment there.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Nirmol Ranjan Guha.
In a condolence message, she said, "Nirmol Ranjan Guha was a tested activist of the Father of the Nation. He was devoted to the party."
Nirmal Ranjan was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the city's Shyamoli area on June 12 as he fell critically ill. There two blocks were found in his heart. Later, a ring was placed. However, he was flown to Singapore on June 16 for better treatment.
He had earlier gone to India for treatment for heart problems. Nirmal Ranjan Guha was infected with coronavirus in the last week of June 2020.


