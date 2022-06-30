Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on July 9

Saudi Arabia confirmed sighting of Eid-ul-Azha Moon on Wednesday.

According to the Haramain Sharifain news, June 30 is set to be the first day of the month of Zilhajj in Saudi, July 8 marking Arafat Day 2022, and Saturday, July 9 marking the first day of Eid-ul-Azha 2022.

Eid-ul-Azha is the second Eid celebration of the year, the first being Eid-ul-Fitr which took place in May.

The celebration of Eid ul-Azha, which is considered to be the holier of the two Eids, is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah, who was willing to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

At the point of sacrifice, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram, which was to be sacrificed in place of his son.

The original command from Allah was a test of Prophet Ibrahim's commitment to obey his Lord's command, without question.

Therefore, Eid ul-Azha means the festival of sacrifice. This event is mentioned in the Quran, the Islamic Holy Book.

A committee will meet at Baitul Mukarram on today to make a decision based on the sighting of the moon for the month of Zilhajj, said Shaila Sharmin, a spokesperson for the Islamic Foundation.











