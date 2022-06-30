Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on July 9

Moon sighting meeting in BD today

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Saudi Arabia confirmed sighting of Eid-ul-Azha Moon on Wednesday.
According to the Haramain Sharifain news, June 30 is set to be the first day of the month of Zilhajj in Saudi, July 8 marking Arafat Day 2022, and Saturday, July 9 marking the first day of Eid-ul-Azha 2022.
Eid-ul-Azha is the second Eid celebration of the year, the first being Eid-ul-Fitr which took place in May.
The celebration of Eid ul-Azha, which is considered to be the holier of the two Eids, is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah, who was willing to sacrifice his son, Ismail.
At the point of sacrifice, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram, which was to be sacrificed in place of his son.
The original command from Allah was a test of Prophet Ibrahim's commitment to obey his Lord's command, without question.
Therefore, Eid ul-Azha means the festival of sacrifice. This event is mentioned in the Quran, the Islamic Holy Book.
A committee will meet at Baitul Mukarram on today  to make a decision based on the sighting of the moon for the month of Zilhajj, said Shaila Sharmin, a spokesperson for the Islamic Foundation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Student, cop killed in road crash in city
Although the government has made face mask wearing mandatory
Verdict on Sabrina July 29
HC asks BGB man to surrender in rape case
DCCs getting 20 cattle markets, 1 digital outlet ready for Eid-ul-Azha
Swechchhasebak League president no more
Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on July 9
BMET warns all seeking job in Malysia not to fall prey to middlemen


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft