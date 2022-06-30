Video
Home Back Page

BMET warns all seeking job in Malysia not to fall prey to middlemen

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

The Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) on Wednesday issued a warning requesting Bangladeshis seeking jobs in Malaysia not to deal with any middlemen and avoid any monetary dealings before the government announcement of the start of recruitment.
The warning was issued as a section of international recruiting agencies have been campaigning for hiring manpower for sending them to Malaysia by giving advertisements in newspapers and different media. The intending jobseekers have been requested not to be duped by the fraudulent propaganda.
In the warning, the BMET said no one who is not enrolled with the database of the BMET would be allowed to go to Malaysia with an overseas job. So, everyone must be registered with the BMET database before travelling to the country with a job.
In this situation, the persons who are intending to get a job in Malaysia should avoid any kind of monetary dealings before the government's official announcement. In case of monetary dealings, all have been requested to deal with the banking channel and keep their money receipts in hand.
The intending jobseekers have also been requested to communicate with the BMET office, or local District Employment Offices or the technical training centres under the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry.


