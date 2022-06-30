Video
HC orders NTRC to appoint 483 candidates

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to recruit 483 candidates, who have passed all the relevant exams of Non-government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), as teachers in different educational institutions.
The HC bench comprising Justice Kashefa Hossain and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order declaring a rule issued earlier in this regard appropriate.
The HC bench asked the NTRCA chairman, education secretary and others to implement its order as soon as possible.
Advocate Faruk Hossain, counsel for the petitioners, told reporters that a total of 483 registered after successful completion of their NTRC examination. But authorities concerned did not appoint them.
Later, on June 8 in 2021 un-appointed teachers filed a writ petition with the High Court as they were not appointed despite of having registration.
Following the preliminary hearing, the court issued a rule to those concerned people on the question of their appointment. After final hearing on the rule, the HC bench on Wednesday came up with the directive.


