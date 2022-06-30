Accord signed with JICA to build Tk 11,400cr 2nd Metrorail by 2030

The government signed on Wednesday a loan agreement for the second route Metrorail Line-5, this route extends from Hemayetpur in Savar to Bhatara via Mirpur and Gulshan. The preliminary plans of the project have been made to launch this route by 2030.

For the time being, Japan's development partner JICA will provide US$ 1.40 billion to build the 19.6-kilometer line. According to the current exchange rate of taka with dollar, it is Tk 11,400 crore in Bangladeshi currency.

According to the agreement, the interest rate on this loan is 0.70 per cent. Consultancy services 0.01 per cent. The loan has to be repaid in 30 years with a grace period of 10 years.

An agreement was reached between the Economic Relations Department or ERD and the Embassy of Japan. The deal was made virtually.

ERD's outgoing Senior Secretary (now finance secretary) Fatima Yasmin and Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka Naoki Ito signed the agreement on their behalf.

The total cost of the project will be more than Tk 41,000 crore. Japan's development agency JICA is funding it. The total amount the company will pay is yet to be finalized.

The entire flyover of the first line is being constructed. However, half of the new route will be elevated and half of it underground.

Under this, 13.50 km of roads will be constructed under the ground and the remaining 6.50 km of flyovers will be constructed.

This railway will be constructed from Hemayetpur to Gabtali via Technical Intersection in Mirpur 1 to Mirpur 10 to Mirpur 14 and Kachukhet to Banani and Gulshan-2 to Natun Bazar and Bhatara.

There are 14 stations on this route. These are Hemayetpur, Baliarpur, Madhumati, Aminbazar, Gabtali, Darussalam, Mirpur-1, Mirpur-10, Mirpur-14, Kachukhet, Banani, Gulshan-2, Natun Bazar and Bhatara.

The flyover will be from Hemayetpur to Amin Bazar and from Natun Bazar to Bhatara. The rest of the line from Aminbazar to Natun Bazar will go underground.











