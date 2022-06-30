Govt provides Tk 100cr to nearly 2 lakh disadvantage Khulna people

KHULNA, June 29: The present government's safety net programme under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's special initiative has brought smile on the face of many disadvantage and distress people in the Khulna district.

In the last one year, the government distributed Taka 100.21 crore among nearly 2 lakh disadvantage and underprivileged people including elderly, widows, divorced women and disabled people.

"This money is blessing for me. Now, I can buy medicine by my own money . . . I don't anymore need to depend on others of my family for that," said M Torikul Islam, a disabled person residing at Mokampur village under Terkhada thana in the district.

Torikul is one of nearly 35,000 disabled people of the district those have been receiving allowances from the government under the safety net programme where nearly 11 lakh elderly people and 50,000 widow or divorced women got such allowances here during 2021-22 fiscal year.

Besides, allowances have also been provided to 1,951 patients with cancer, kidney and liver cirrhosis, paralyzed stroke, congenital heart disease and thalassemia in the district. In this fiscal, the government provided Taka 20,000 allowance per month to 2015 valiant freedom fighters of the district.

"No previous government gave us such a handsome amount per month as allowance. We are only getting this large monthly amount as the pro-liberation Awami League government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in the state power," said Sardar Mahbubar Rahman, former commander of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad district unit. -BSS