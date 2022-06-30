51 held in anti-drugs drives in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Wednesday claimed to have arrested 51 people on charges of selling and consuming banned drugs.

Sources at the DMP headquarters said Detective Branch sleuths and local police conducted drives across the city in the past 24 hours and arrested them.

Around 25,734 pieces of yaba, 124.698kg cannabis, 50 small packets of heroin, and 105 bottles of Phensedyl, a codeine-based cough syrup that fetches a high price in the narcotics market of Bangladesh, were recovered from the possession of the accused, the sources told UNB. -UNB







