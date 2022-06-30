RU student suspended for harassing teacher

RAJSHAHI UNIVERSITY, June 29: Rajshahi University (RU) has suspended a student of the Law Department allegedly for harassing a teacher of the same department.

The suspended student is Md Ashiqullah, a master's student, said university proctor Prof Ashabul Haque Wednesday afternoon.

"The student has been suspended according to the decision of the university's disciplinary committee and the syndicate," he said.

Ashiqullah was confined to the department chairman's room for two hours by the fellow students soon after he harassed Prof Asma Siddiqa. The teachers and students of the department later handed him over to the university administration.

Professor Asma Siddiqa said, "When I was about to leave the 4th year class, Ashiqullah blocked my way. When he asked me for a solution to an internal matter of the department, I asked him to talk to Chairman sir. But he misbehaved with me without hearing my advice." Professor Hasibul Alam Pradhan, chairman of the Law Department, said, "We have taken action against the accused student." -UNB











