Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party and Chairman of Ansar VDP Development Bank Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem distributes relief materials among flood-hot people in Sylhet recently. photo: observerVice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed presiding over the 86th syndicate meeting at Dr Milon Hall in the university on Wednesday. photo: observerChittagong University Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof Benu Kumar Dey speaks at a training workshop on 'E-Governance' and 'Innovation Action Plan' organized by Chittagong University Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) on Wednesday. photo: observerThe Tuber Crops Research Centre (TCRC) of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) arranges a day-long training on Advanced Varieties and Production Technologies of Aroids Cropss at the seminar room of the Institute on Wednesday (June 29, 2022). photo: observer