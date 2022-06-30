Video
Achieving SDGs won’t be possible without controlling drugs: DG Narcotics

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Observer Desk

We cannot achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) unless we control drugs, said Md Azizul Islam, Director General of Narcotics Control Department. He requested everyone to step ahead to control drugs.
The DG came up with the remarks at a discussion organized by Dhaka Ahsania Mission on Wednesday (June 29, 2022) marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
This year, the day was observed with the theme 'Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises.'
Md Azizul Islam thanked Dhaka Ahsania Mission is organizing such a wonderfully effective program.
Dr Saima Khan, Country Director, UNAIDS, Bangladesh Country Office attended the function as special guest.
The Police Super and Director, Oasis Drug Treatment and Mental Health Counseling Center, Dr SM Shahidul Islam, (PPM) and Associate Professor, National Institute of Mental Health, Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed were the speakers and Muhammad Nahyan, National Program Coordinator, UNODC presented the keynote speech.
The programme was focused on the importance of building strong family based upon the learning of a pilot project 'Strong Family' implemented by Dhaka Ahsania Mission.
The meeting was presided over by Professor Kazi Shariful Alam, vice president, Dhaka Ahsania Mission. Iqbal Masud, Director, Health and Wash Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission delivered the welcoming speech.


