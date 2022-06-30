

Before the fourth wave peaks



We are regularly reporting on daily death cases and growing infection rate. The infection rate was below 1 percent during early days of June, and now shot up to over 15 percent. For the last consecutive days, the number of patients tested corona positive ranged from over 1,600 to 2,000.



Against the backdrop of this grim reality, experts' apprehension of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic to sweep over us rationally holds water.



Although the government has largely succeeded in containing the spread through its ongoing mass vaccination programme, sadly, the deadly virus's implications of the non-therapeutic measures seems to have stuck in a limbo.



Disappointingly enough, city dwellers are thronging in shopping malls, market places and social gatherings coupled with indiscriminate flouting of health guidelines. Maintaining social distance and wearing facemasks out in the open now seems to have turned into a recent history.



However, as the Coronavirus has continued to mutate and proved unpredictable in recent times, we think, there is no alternative to following proper health guidelines along with getting inoculated the fastest.



Needs a reminder that lax in Covid appropriate behaviour led us to count the extreme price of third wave.



Although it is too early to draw any conclusion whether the current situation will take another delta variant like from or more or less, timely measures will no doubt help tackle the situation from turning bad to worse.



Need of the hour is to analyse type of infections. Because, the analysis will detect what type of corona, be it delta, omicron or other variant is affecting more people. Once we are confirmed about the type, it will be possible to measure the magnitude of its wider impact and how fast it will spread. Taking preventive measures will also be easier accordingly.



And this analysis must be completed in the shortest possible time so that effective actions can be taken immediately to avert any untoward situation.



We urge the health authority concerned to keep a sharp eye on the present situation so that it can rise to the occasion. Dropping down the numbers of Covid cases does not mean the pandemic is over.



Not to forget, the virus has come to stay with us for an indefinite period in multiple mutations, not as a friend but as a silent invisible foe.



