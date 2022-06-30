Alarming rise in retinopathy

Dear Sir

With the development of technology in the country, retinopathy of prematurity or ROP is on the rise. Various studies have shown that about 4 lakh children are born prematurely in Bangladesh every year.



According to the United Nations, an average of 3 million children is born in Bangladesh every year. Of these, 12.5 per cent or 4 lakh childrens are born prematurely, who are at risk of ROP. Due to that, the retina is often damaged. It is possible to prevent blindness of the child if the treatment is taken at the right time.



If the baby goes through a lot of ups and downs in the neonatal ICU after birth, faces a lot of bad situations, then if his weight is more than 2000 grams, the baby should have a retina test 30 days in advance. At the district level, neonatal intensive care units, neonatal special care units, and medical college hospitals need proper management and modern technology for Childs live.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Centre for Research Innovation and Development in Bangladesh