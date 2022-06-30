Education is power



Since his departure from this materialistic world on 30 June 1996, I have been paying tribute to him every year through my writings. Each year, I select a specific theme - that reveals the man he was and how he continues to inspire me in my thoughts and deeds.



However, I trust that fathers generally have as much or more influence than mothers on many aspects of their daughters' lives. For example, the father has the greater impact on the daughter's ability to trust, enjoy and relate well to the males in her life.



This year, I thought of writing about his ZEST for EDUCATION! He got married at the age of 18 years with an 11-year old girl�.my mother! I guess in those days, early marriages were normal/acceptable! Then he went to Karachi with a job that didn't really suit him. He realized the importance of education in order to get a job of his choice. So he attended night classes and gradually did his Masters - first in Economics and then in Political Science from the University of Karachi.



In addition he did his Bachelor of Laws (LLB). While he was doing his graduation, he got appointed at the State Bank of Pakistan. He enjoyed being a banker and after we came back to Bangladesh in 1973, he joined the Bangladesh Bank.



Oh, there is something really worth sharing that relates very much to the caption of my tribute! My father used to coach my mother every day, after returning home and progressively prepared her to appear in the Secondary School Certificate exams (in those days it was called Matriculation).



She passed with a good grade (2nd division) which inspired her to continue her studies. However, after graduation, she had to stop her studies, as the family grew bigger and her passion diverted to grooming up her children.



We grew up seeing our uncle, our cousins living with us by turns, for pursuing higher studies. My father never hesitated to help anyone when it came to education.



I remember, there was a very young vendor who went around our area to buy old newspapers and sell them at the recycling factory. My father observed for few days that the young boy used to read old books while waiting for someone to call him.



One day my father spoke to him and asked if he was keen on studying. He told my father that he belonged to a very poor family, his father was incapacitated after an accident and he had to stop his studies after 8th grade, to look after the family. My father offered to coach him after his work and in 2 years, my father prepared him to appear for his SSC exams privately. He did appear and passed the exams.



This young boy's diligence, sincerity and commitment brought huge success. Step by step he got promoted and just a year before we left Pakistan, he became an officer! This is just one case�..there are many more examples of my father's contribution in changing underprivileged people's lives for the better.



Fortunately, my father passed on this attribute to his children for which we remain indebted to him. We express our gratitude by maintaining what he yearned for�..contributing to education, particularly for girls and women.



The best tact my father used for alluring us towards 'reading for pleasure' was bringing story books, children magazines and also documentary films on weekends. He was a member of the well-stocked learning Centre - the United States Information Service (USIS)�..now the American Centre and he got most of the learning materials from there.



He used to encourage other children of our neighborhood to enjoy the evenings at our place on Fridays and Saturdays, for watching documentaries and cartoons. That was his way of inspiring children for 'learning through entertainment'. He always said, - "Happiness always multiplies when you share".



He was a great story-teller. We used to wait for Saturday nights when he would either tell us fairytales or read out from Aesop's Fables - and explain each fable ending with a moral. The ethics, values and principles that his children have been nurturing were not built over night.



They bloomed over years just as seeds, saplings and trees��hearing those morals since our tender age. We have been fighting our own storms in life, but never have we forgotten those teachings imparted by the great story-teller, our father!!



He was always vocal about women's education. As charity begins at home, we saw the brightest example of his progressive mind through our mother. He was the one who went out of his way to encourage her and obtain not only a degree but also deep enthusiasm for reading.



I have three brothers and one sister��none of us went to any private tutor. Our mother coached us in most of the subjects. And tutoring Science and Mathematics was my father's job.



My mother inspired many girls and women - not only in her family but also in the neighborhood to go for education. This is how my father revealed the crucial role an educated mother plays at home, in the society and ultimately for the nation. He never missed an opportunity to emphasize that "educating girls and young women increases a country's productivity and contributes to the economic growth".



My father would have been so gratified to see how female education continues to get priority in our country now. We are proud to see women holding high profile positions in government, NGOs and international organizations. I am hopeful of a time when Bangladesh will achieve 100% literacy - with an educated women force.



Let me sync my voice with the famous quote of Napolean Bonaparte, "Give me an educated mother, I shall promise you the birth of a civilized, educated nation". Needless to says, the credit for this revelation & realization goes to my father....because his efforts were driven towards believing the quote!!!

The writer is a

communications consultant











I'll never forget the tearful smile of that boy, when he came to tell my father about his exam results!! Thereafter, my father coached him for admission test as a Peon at the State Bank�.yes, he got the job but my father set a condition for him - to attend night classes and continue his studies. 