

Thinking in a different way

These symptoms include both natural and manmade that had been predicted long before as prophetic warning. Unfortunately, our failure to respond to those symptoms aptly and timely and our negligence to take lessons from the outbreak of Ebola, Sars, Dengue and repeated recurrence of natural upsets like earthquake left us in where we are today; a state we cannot but become skeptic if the march of civilization is coming to a halt.



It rightly evokes me the memory of reading "The Plague" by Albert Camus. Are we all performing today as different characters of a drama based on that Noble winning novel?



How one will live tomorrow depends on how he passes his today. Had our world leadership dealt with the crisis with more prudence, tolerance and in a saner way, we might have been able to avert the untoward behaviour of our world at present: Untouchability, social distance, isolation, quarantine, lockdown etc.



Today we are in a world where our grim reality at every moment at every breath is that an unseen foe is more formidable than our visible opponents against whom we have waged since time immemorial mindless wars and wasted our all prowess, brain and economy.



Our all efforts of knowledge of science and technology that gave us upper hand over rest of the creations, whom the God has not allowed free will, to date have been focused on external changes through development of a philosophy that only encourages war industry and war economy to defend egoism, consumerism, discrimination and selfishness amid invention of sex doll, artificial intelligence and robotic lifestyle.



Is the revolutionary success that we brought about in time and energy management by entering into a world of some emojesang gifs suggestive of hour holy book's warning shot that there would be a time when the satellite curse would befall on mankind?



Is C-19 characterized by the outbreak of locusts a haunting face of those predicaments that are known to have taken extreme toll according to holy book on many powerful existences for their excesses preceding human being? God knows!



With the ease of access to material gain, we the human being whom the God has bestowed with free will, are leaving no stone unturned in violation of divine rule.



Our concept of life has become excessively materialistic and ease loving. Our observation of everything today overrates material gain. This tendency of giving material gain the first priority is alarmingly leaving us callous to our inner world.



However, signs of big shifts in world order have already been noticed marked by post Covid colossal economic, political, religio and societal changes. Signs are already on board. A massive change in our interpersonal behaviour has happened subconsciously and it seems we shall not be able to return to normalcy any time soon. The US, China and Russia entering into a mudslinging game over the fallout of the pandemic hints that the pandemic will play a pivotal role in regulating the international politics in days to come.



Italy, Germany, and Nederlands' lifting ban on Azan in mosques are clear indicative of a new global era to usher in. I think these nations, chief vocals of feminism and Gay Liberation Movement have been punished enough for issuing ban on Hijab and redeeming themselves today by wearing their all in gloves and masks day in and day out.



Noticeably, compared to developing Muslim countries, the death toll due to coronavirus is much higher in the Western first world.



As a believer, I personally believe the current epidemic is regularly leaving before us that our distinction of brain than other creations could have been exercised in more positive use of science and technology.



It's too late when we realize today that our first identity regardless of borders, castes and economic strength is human. It's too late to come up with the understanding that no 'cracy' or 'ism' will last if human fails to survive in this planet.



Let's not forget that we all are hooked up with the next world awaiting a sudden jerk for the final departure. All worldly relations, both material and emotional will be cut off and stand meaningless. Everyone will embark upon a solitary journey for eternal period where worldly performance will be deemed as the benchmark of individual status.

The writer is a poet and journalist











That a major change would take place in the world was being smelt by the end of the last century. All the symptoms prior to any turning point of civilization were approaching one by one, specially, since the dawn of this new millennium.These symptoms include both natural and manmade that had been predicted long before as prophetic warning. Unfortunately, our failure to respond to those symptoms aptly and timely and our negligence to take lessons from the outbreak of Ebola, Sars, Dengue and repeated recurrence of natural upsets like earthquake left us in where we are today; a state we cannot but become skeptic if the march of civilization is coming to a halt.It rightly evokes me the memory of reading "The Plague" by Albert Camus. Are we all performing today as different characters of a drama based on that Noble winning novel?How one will live tomorrow depends on how he passes his today. Had our world leadership dealt with the crisis with more prudence, tolerance and in a saner way, we might have been able to avert the untoward behaviour of our world at present: Untouchability, social distance, isolation, quarantine, lockdown etc.Today we are in a world where our grim reality at every moment at every breath is that an unseen foe is more formidable than our visible opponents against whom we have waged since time immemorial mindless wars and wasted our all prowess, brain and economy.Our all efforts of knowledge of science and technology that gave us upper hand over rest of the creations, whom the God has not allowed free will, to date have been focused on external changes through development of a philosophy that only encourages war industry and war economy to defend egoism, consumerism, discrimination and selfishness amid invention of sex doll, artificial intelligence and robotic lifestyle.Is the revolutionary success that we brought about in time and energy management by entering into a world of some emojesang gifs suggestive of hour holy book's warning shot that there would be a time when the satellite curse would befall on mankind?Is C-19 characterized by the outbreak of locusts a haunting face of those predicaments that are known to have taken extreme toll according to holy book on many powerful existences for their excesses preceding human being? God knows!With the ease of access to material gain, we the human being whom the God has bestowed with free will, are leaving no stone unturned in violation of divine rule.Our concept of life has become excessively materialistic and ease loving. Our observation of everything today overrates material gain. This tendency of giving material gain the first priority is alarmingly leaving us callous to our inner world.However, signs of big shifts in world order have already been noticed marked by post Covid colossal economic, political, religio and societal changes. Signs are already on board. A massive change in our interpersonal behaviour has happened subconsciously and it seems we shall not be able to return to normalcy any time soon. The US, China and Russia entering into a mudslinging game over the fallout of the pandemic hints that the pandemic will play a pivotal role in regulating the international politics in days to come.Italy, Germany, and Nederlands' lifting ban on Azan in mosques are clear indicative of a new global era to usher in. I think these nations, chief vocals of feminism and Gay Liberation Movement have been punished enough for issuing ban on Hijab and redeeming themselves today by wearing their all in gloves and masks day in and day out.Noticeably, compared to developing Muslim countries, the death toll due to coronavirus is much higher in the Western first world.As a believer, I personally believe the current epidemic is regularly leaving before us that our distinction of brain than other creations could have been exercised in more positive use of science and technology.It's too late when we realize today that our first identity regardless of borders, castes and economic strength is human. It's too late to come up with the understanding that no 'cracy' or 'ism' will last if human fails to survive in this planet.Let's not forget that we all are hooked up with the next world awaiting a sudden jerk for the final departure. All worldly relations, both material and emotional will be cut off and stand meaningless. Everyone will embark upon a solitary journey for eternal period where worldly performance will be deemed as the benchmark of individual status.The writer is a poet and journalist