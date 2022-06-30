

Padma Bridge: A boon for tourism potentials



Consequently, the tourist places in the southern regionsare seeing a boon. The Padma Bridge has connected 21 districts of the southern regions and given smooth communication of the people. To improve lives and livelihoods of the people the role of this bridge is very significant.



Again, we see that out of tourism potentials industrialists, business people and investors have taken many schemes at both ends of the bridge. Obviously, the Padma Bridge itself has been one of the most attractive tourist spots in the country.It is not merely a structure, rather it has been a significant part of our glorious history.



The construction of this bridge with self-finance has proved our economic capability before the world community. It has been the reflection of our image in the international arena.On top of that, it will unlock the potentials of the people and the country. Thanks to our visionary Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has made this impossible possible for the people of Bangladesh.



The bridge being a part of our history, capability and pride everyday thousands of tourists visits the both ends of the bridge and its adjacent areas which contribute to developing tourism sector.



Centring the Padma Bridge we are observing the initiatives of the government and other stakeholders to boost up tourism. Around 20 km of the both sides of the Padma Bridge is being considered a special attraction for tourism.



Meanwhile, restaurants, resorts, hotels and motels have been set to flourish the Padma bridge related tourism. Apart from travelling over the bridge the visitors can travel on speedboats and trawlers to enjoy the beauty of the Padma Bridge and its adjacent areas.



Mawa ferry ghat area is still an attraction for many hilsa lovers. People of different places visit this area to enjoy the fresh hilsa fish and some other special dishes available at the restaurants adjacent tom Mawa ghat.



The construction of the Padma Bridge will not only turn its adjacent areas into attractive tourist places but also will ease the sightseers to reach many important tourist places in the country, especially the tourist spots in the southern regions.



Experts estimate that the number of tourists will be increased many times due to easy communication caused by the Padma bridge construction. The famous tourist spots in the country will see a boon which is expected to contribute significantly to the country's tourism sector.



However, it is no denial that tourism in the south western districts of the country has not developed as much as it should be over the years. Behind this one reason is obvious that many tourists home and abroad do not feel comfortable to travel on water ways.



On top of that, the long tailbacks at ferry ghat discourage the travelers to go on water ways. Travelling on water ways in most cases is boring some as ithardly ensures a hassle free journey.



Sightseeing may be frustrating unless the tourists are provided uninterrupted hassle free travel. In this case the Padma Bridge will play a vital role as it is going to bring many more tourist destinations closer to the tourists which will attract domestic and foreign tourists and help boost tourism and contribute to our national economy.



Currently, the visitors will experience no interruption in travelling Sunderbans at Khulna and Shat Gombuj Mosque at Bagerhat which are the two world heritage sites out of three situated in the southern regions of the country. Sources estimate that around 3 lakh tourists visit the Sunderbans every year. But due to the construction of the Padma Bridge the visitors may increase many folds.



Kuakata, another important tourist place in the southern region is visited by a large number of domestic and foreign tourists every year. Obviously, this sea beach will see a significant increase of its visitors due to the blessing of the Padma Bridge.



Many tours and travel companies are taking innovative plans to provide uninterrupted travel experience for the tourists. Not only that, the bridge is going to create more employment opportunities in the tourism sector. Many more people will see their employment scopes in the tours and travels sectors. It will further enhance the living standards of the people.



Apart from major tourist sites there are huge locally developed tourist places in the southern part of the country. Many of the tourist places in these areas inherit historical evidences. These tourist places will come into lime light as the number of visitors will be increased due to the smooth connectivity of the capital city Dhaka with 21 districts.



Again, it is hoped that many new tourist places will be explored by the sightseers which will create new possibilities and contribute much to our national economy.



It is obvious that amid the Covid-19 pandemic the tourism sector in our country has faced enormous loss. Now is the time to ponder over the challenges and future prospects of country's tourism. It is very imperative to ensure modern tourism facilities. In this regard local and foreign private investors can contribute apart from government initiatives.



Despite huge possibilities, the country still lags behind many Asian countries in case of the development of tourism sectors. It is alleged that we are not branding our tourism enough to attract tourists home and abroad. Besides, common people are not conscious about the benefits of tourism in the economy.



Tourism in the country is not cost effective for tourists, rather in many cases it is common to see that transports and hotel facilities are higher than those of many Asian countries. Visa processing is not friendly for tourists as it takes a long time. Language incompetency is another challenge as the people working in this sector hardly have multilingual expertise.



It is appreciative that the present government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted a master plan to reach the country's tourism to a height. Apart from infrastructural development in this sector, they are working to ensure world class tourism in the country.



Certainly, the construction of the Padma Bridge is going to add a new dimension in our tourism sector which will help boost up tourism and ensure sustainable economy in the country.

The writer is a teacher at Prime University & a research scholar at the IBS













