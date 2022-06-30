

The annual budget meeting of Setabganj Municipality in Bochaganj Upazila The annual budget meeting of Setabganj Municipality in Bochaganj Upazila of Dinajpur was held on the municipality premises on Wednesday for 2022-23 fiscal year. Mayor Md Aslam presided over the meeting. Bochaganj UNO Chhanda Pal, Upazila Health and PWD Officer Dr Abul Basar Md Sayeduzzaman and Freedom Fighter Md Shamsul Alam, among others, were present at that time. Total Tk 29.62 crore budget was declared at the meeting. photo: observer