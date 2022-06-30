Video
Thursday, 30 June, 2022
Home Countryside

Ethnic students, village police get bicycles

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondents

Bicycles were distributed among students of small ethnic group and village police in two districts- Dinajpur and Cumilla, in recent times.
DINAJPUR: Bicycles were provided among students of small ethnic groups in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning at a programme of Upazila Task Force Committee of Asrayan-2 Project.
Rangpur Divisional Commissioner (Additional Secretary) Md Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan was present as chief guest at the programme while Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Animesh Som presided over the programme.
Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner Khaled Mohammad Zaki and Nawabganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Ataur Rahman were present there as special guests.
Later, the guests visited the houses of Asrayan-2 Project in Binodnagar Paharpur Village of the upazila.
CUMILLA: Some 54 village police members in Daudkandi Upazila of the district have received bicycles free of cost. The distribution programme was held on the Upazila Parishad premises on Wednesday afternoon.
Daudkandi Upazila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Ali Sumon was present as chief guest while UNO Md Mohinul Hasan presided over the programme.
Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Tariqul Islam and Cumilla Uttar Sramik League Present Rokib Uddin, among others, were also present at the function.


