Two found dead in two districts

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Dinajpur, on Wednesday.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a mentally-imbalanced schoolgirl from a pond in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arnila Akhter Nilufa, 15, daughter of Azizar, a resident of Purba Rabaitari Village under Bhangamor Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Newashi Jagarani High School.

Police sources said Nilufa went to pond to take a bath at around 8am on Tuesday. She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her floating body in the pond on Wednesday and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from a roadside paddy field in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Hakimpur PS OC Abu Saim said locals spotted the body wrapped with a piece of cloth in a paddy field of Bowaldar Union at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.










