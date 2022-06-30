Six people killed in separate road mishaps

Six people including two women have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Natore, Bogura, Dinajpur, Pabna and Bhola, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NATORE: Two people including a mentally-imbalanced woman were killed in separate road accidents in Gurudaspur and Baraigram upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

A truck driver was killed in a road accident in Gurudaspur Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Manzur Islam, 38, son of Shamsul Alam, a resident of Harinchara Village under Salanga Police Station (PS) in Sirajganj.

Local sources said a truck was heading to Sirajganj from Noabazar area in the upazila carrying sand.

On the way, the truck hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Hazir Haat area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at around 12:30pm, which left its driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body with the help of Girudaspur Fire Service personnel.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Md Firoz Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

Earlier, a mentally-imbalanced woman was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rosila Begum, 50, wife of Moslem Uddin, a resident of Mahishbhanga Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Highway PS said an unidentified vehicle hit the woman in Rejur Crossing area at early hours, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning, the SI added.

The deceased's family sources said Rosila had been missing from the house for the last 10 to 12 days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A cattle trader was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 50, son of late Samed Ali, a resident of Yusufpur Village under Nandigram Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Shamim.

Police and local sources said Abdul Latif and Shamim were going to a cattle haat in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon District in the morning riding by a motorcycle. A vutvuti (local vehicle) was running beside the motorcycle carrying their cattle.

On the way, the motorcycle got entangled with the rope of the cattle accidentally in Bhagbazar area on the Katham-Kaliganj Road in the upazila at around 11am, which left the duo fell on the road from the bike. Both of them were seriously injured at that time.

Locals rescued the injured, but Latif succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Nandigram Union Parishad Chairman Rezaul Karim Kamal confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A man was killed and another injured after a tractor crushed a motorcycle in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mainul Islam, son of late Ishaq Ali, a resident of Gopalpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a sand-laden tractor hit a motorcycle near Balgari Bazar area at around 10:30 am, leaving the motorcycle riders Mainul and Mina Khan seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mainul to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Mainul succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

PABNA: A man was killed and two others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Shakil Hossain, 18, son of Adalat Pramanik, a resident of Munibpur Village under Dogachhi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a vutvuti (local vehicle) overturned after losing its control over the steering in Chalk Dublia area on the regional highway under Dogachhi Union of the upazila in the morning, which left Shakil dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Pabna General Hospital.

Pabna Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Abul Kalam confirmed the incident.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bibi Kulsum, 46, daughter of late Yusuf Maleq, a resident of Ward No. 1 Beribadh area under Daulatkhan Municipality.

Quoting locals, Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman said Bibi Kulsum was going to Daulatkhan Bazar from her house in the morning riding by an auto-rickshaw.

On the way, the auto-rickshaw fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Beribadh area, which left the woman critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Bibi Kulsum dead, the OC added.









