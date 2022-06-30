

Supply shortage pushes vegetable, fish prices up

Now per kg brinjal is selling at Tk 50, an increase by Tk 10 per kg from the price few days back. Cucumber, increasing by Tk 60 per kg, is selling at Tk 100 per kg. Onion price, going up by Tk 15 per kg, is selling at Tk 50 per kg. Hiking by Tk 3 per kg potato is selling at Tk 28.

Besides, bitter gourd is selling at Tk 40 per kg, okra at Tk 40, green chilli at Tk 80 per kg. Per haali (four pieces) is selling a Tk 15.

At Saheb Bazar in the city, vegetable trader Halim said, the vegetable price hike has been caused due to fall in the arrival of vegetables this week. "But we expect it will turn stable in the coming week," he added.

Vegetable purchaser Mizan said, "If vegetable prices so high, how we, the middle-class families, will survive! Few items are higher by Tk 20-50. If the current trends continue, we will suffer a lot."

In addition to vegetables, fish prices have also increased. Small-sized hilsa increased by Tk 200 to sell at Tk 800 per kg while large-sized one at Tk 1,600 per kg, a Tk 300 higher.

Each river fish registered a price hike by Tk 50-100 per kg. Going up by Tk 100 per Baspata is selling at Tk 1,200 per kg, butter fish by Tk 40 to sell at Tk 400, Tengra by Tk 50 to sell at Tk 600 and shrimp by Tk 200 to sell at Tk 1,200 per kg. Each crap species is selling at Tk 50-60 higher prices per kg.

Fish trader Nazrul Islam said, due to flood situation, fishes are not available, and due to supply shortage, the fish prices are going a bit higher.

Custimer Ashraf Mia said, "We've to purchase fishes almost every day. But if the fish price goes up, what will we eat?"

Chicken prices are stable this week. The price of Sonali chicken is unchanged and is selling at Tk 240 per kg while broiler is selling at Tk 150 per kg. Egg and grocery items are also maintaining unstable prices.









RAJSHAHI, June 29: Vegetable and fish prices have gone up in recent times due to seasonal short supply in bazaars in the district.Now per kg brinjal is selling at Tk 50, an increase by Tk 10 per kg from the price few days back. Cucumber, increasing by Tk 60 per kg, is selling at Tk 100 per kg. Onion price, going up by Tk 15 per kg, is selling at Tk 50 per kg. Hiking by Tk 3 per kg potato is selling at Tk 28.Besides, bitter gourd is selling at Tk 40 per kg, okra at Tk 40, green chilli at Tk 80 per kg. Per haali (four pieces) is selling a Tk 15.At Saheb Bazar in the city, vegetable trader Halim said, the vegetable price hike has been caused due to fall in the arrival of vegetables this week. "But we expect it will turn stable in the coming week," he added.Vegetable purchaser Mizan said, "If vegetable prices so high, how we, the middle-class families, will survive! Few items are higher by Tk 20-50. If the current trends continue, we will suffer a lot."In addition to vegetables, fish prices have also increased. Small-sized hilsa increased by Tk 200 to sell at Tk 800 per kg while large-sized one at Tk 1,600 per kg, a Tk 300 higher.Each river fish registered a price hike by Tk 50-100 per kg. Going up by Tk 100 per Baspata is selling at Tk 1,200 per kg, butter fish by Tk 40 to sell at Tk 400, Tengra by Tk 50 to sell at Tk 600 and shrimp by Tk 200 to sell at Tk 1,200 per kg. Each crap species is selling at Tk 50-60 higher prices per kg.Fish trader Nazrul Islam said, due to flood situation, fishes are not available, and due to supply shortage, the fish prices are going a bit higher.Custimer Ashraf Mia said, "We've to purchase fishes almost every day. But if the fish price goes up, what will we eat?"Chicken prices are stable this week. The price of Sonali chicken is unchanged and is selling at Tk 240 per kg while broiler is selling at Tk 150 per kg. Egg and grocery items are also maintaining unstable prices.