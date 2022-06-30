Video
Two electrocuted in Feni, Habiganj

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Feni and Habiganj, on Tuesday.
FENI: A farmer was electrocuted in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque Liton, 38, son of Karimul Haque, a resident of Shahapur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Enamul came in contact with an electric wire when he was mowing grass near an under constructed shelter centre at around 5 am, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Sonagazi Police Station Mohammad Khaled Hossain confirmed the incident.
HABIGANJ: A fisherman was electrocuted in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Gouri Lal Das, 45, a resident of Ward No. 7 Bhatipara area under Subidpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Gouri Lal was catching fish in a haor in Bhatipara area at around 6am.
At one stage, he came in contact with an electric wire, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire service personnel recovered his body from the haor and sent it to Habiganj Adhunik District Hospital for an autopsy.


