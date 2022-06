Forest Department in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati

















Forest Department in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati distributed Tk 7.45 lakh in cheque among 29 people who suffered from wild elephant attack. The distribution programme was organized at Kaptai Pulpwood Garden Department Office on Wednesday. Divisional Officer of Pulpwood Garden Md Nurul Islam handed over the cheques to the recipients as chief guest. Karigarpara Range Officer Md Kamal Hossain presided over the programme. photo: observer