15 nabbed with drugs in six dists

A total of 15 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Chandpur, Brahmanbaria, Barishal and Rangamati, in recent times.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a drug peddler along with yaba tablets and heroin from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested man is Shahriar Mahmud Rony alias Kadu Rony, 35, a resident of Shilasi Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Farooq Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shilasi Village in the evening and arrested him.

The OC further said a total of 106 yaba tablets and 25 grams of heroin were also seized from his possession.

During the operation, a policeman got injured being hit by a sharp weapon, Farooq said.

However, legal action was taken against the arrested, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: A total of 10 people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Bhairab upazilas of the district in five days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three people along with 3,595 yaba tablets from Sadar and Bhairab upazilas in the district on Sunday.

The arrested area: Md Jahangir Saji, 37, son of late Nadir Saji of Chowdashata Uttarpara Village under Sadar Upazila; and Md Iqbal Mia, 55, son of late Jonab Ali, and Md Sharif Mia, 27, son of Md Iqbal Mia of Kalipur Village under Bhairab Upazila in the district

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chowdashta area of Sadar Upazila and arrested Jahangir along with 195 yaba tablets.

On the other hand, RAB members raided Kalipur Dakkhinpara area under Bhairab Upazila and arrested Iqbal and Sharif along with 3,400 yaba tablets.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kishoreganj and Bhairab Model PSs.

Meanwhile, seven persons were arrested along with drugs and fake note in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Members of RAB arrested them along with 14kg of hemp, 500 yaba tablets and 18 fake notes.

The arrested are: Abdur Rashid, 52, son of late Abdul Gofur, Rehana Begum, 45, wife of Abdur Rashid of Hazipur Village, Md Juboraj, 27, son of AK Uddin of Kazirgown Village under Sreemangal Upazila in Moulvibazar District; Zahid Hasan Shovo, 31, son of Abdur Razzak, and his brother Sohag Mia, 36, of Kalipur Village, and Md Mainuddin, 20, son of late Ful Mia, and Md Monir Hossain, 23, son of late Sorol Mia of Kalipur Village under Bhairab Upazila, and Saidur Rahman, 63, son of late Rais Uddin of Dakshin Mumurdia Village under Katiadi Upazila in Kishoreganj District.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said RAB members raided Gosapara area under Bhairab Upazila and arrested Rashid, Rehena, Juboraj, Shovo and Sohag along with 14kg of hemp, a private car and 5 mobile phone sets.

On the other hand, RAB members raided Bhairab Pourashava area and arrested Mainuddin and Monir with 500 yaba tablets and two mobile phone sets.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Bhairab and Kishoreganj Model PSs in these connections.

CHANDPUR: Police have arrested a former union parishad (UP) member along with hemp from Faridganj Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Mojibur Rahman Khokon, a resident of Madan Village in the upazila. He was the former member of Balithuba Paschim UP.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the village at night and arrested Khokon along with hemp form his house.

Faridganj PS OC Mohammad Shaheed Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police have arrested two people with cannabis from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested are: Rafiq Mia, son of Abu Shyama of Adampur Bashar Chairman Bari in Bijoynagar Upazila; and Robin Hossain, son of Hiran Mia of Dalpa Dakshin Para in Bhangura of Cumilla District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Rafiq Mia in Adampur area of Pattan UP at around 9pm on Friday and arrested the duo.

Police also seized a total of 4 kg of cannabis from their possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bijoynagar PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Bijoynagar PS OC Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with one kilograms of heroin from Gournadi Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested is Yasin Hawlader, 22, son of Zakir Hawlader, a resident of Dakshin Ramjanpur Village in Kalkini Upazila of Madaripur District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sundardi area in the upazila at night and arrested Yasin along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gournadi Model PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday noon following a court order.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the matter.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 85 litres of local liquor from Kaptai Upazila of the district on June 21.

The arrested person is Sohag Ali, 24, son of late Wazed Ali, a resident of Hamidchar in Chattogram.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Kaptai PS conducted a drive in Shoilaja area in Kaptai Upazila at night on June 21 and arrested Sohag along with the liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaptai PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Kaptai PS OC Md Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.











