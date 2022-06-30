Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on PM’s 10 initiatives held in N’ganj, Chattogram

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondents

A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj and Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram in two days.
SONARGAON, NAYRANGANJ: Sonargaon Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room on Wednesday morning.
Liakot Hossain Khoka, MP, from Narayanganj-3 Constituency, was present as chief guest at the programme with Sonargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tauhid Elaihi in the chair.
Sonargaon Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Mahmuda Akhter Fensi, Narayanganj District Jatiya Party General Secretary Abu Naeem Iqbal, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Ibrahim, Upazila Executive Engineer Arjujul Haque Arju, Agriculture Extension Officer Monira Akhter, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Saiful Islam Pradhan, Assistant Programmer (ICT) Fatema and journalist Al Amin Tushar, among others, also spoke at the programme.
CHATTOGRAM: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Hathazari Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room in the morning.
Noakhali Additional Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehedi Hasan was present as chief guest at the programme with Hathazari UNO Najmul Hamid Reza in the chair.
Hathazari Upazila Vice-Chairman Nurul Alam Basek, freedom fighter commander Nurul Alam, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Surajit Dutt, Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Mamun Sikder and police inspector Amir Hossain, among others, were also present as special guests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The annual budget meeting of Setabganj Municipality in Bochaganj Upazila
Ethnic students, village police get bicycles
Two found dead in two districts
Six people killed in separate road mishaps
Supply shortage pushes vegetable, fish prices up
Two electrocuted in Feni, Habiganj
Forest Department in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati
15 nabbed with drugs in six dists


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft