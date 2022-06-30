Workshop on PM’s 10 initiatives held in N’ganj, Chattogram

A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj and Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram in two days.

SONARGAON, NAYRANGANJ: Sonargaon Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room on Wednesday morning.

Liakot Hossain Khoka, MP, from Narayanganj-3 Constituency, was present as chief guest at the programme with Sonargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tauhid Elaihi in the chair.

Sonargaon Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Mahmuda Akhter Fensi, Narayanganj District Jatiya Party General Secretary Abu Naeem Iqbal, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Ibrahim, Upazila Executive Engineer Arjujul Haque Arju, Agriculture Extension Officer Monira Akhter, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Saiful Islam Pradhan, Assistant Programmer (ICT) Fatema and journalist Al Amin Tushar, among others, also spoke at the programme.

CHATTOGRAM: A workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Hathazari Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room in the morning.

Noakhali Additional Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehedi Hasan was present as chief guest at the programme with Hathazari UNO Najmul Hamid Reza in the chair.

Hathazari Upazila Vice-Chairman Nurul Alam Basek, freedom fighter commander Nurul Alam, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Surajit Dutt, Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Mamun Sikder and police inspector Amir Hossain, among others, were also present as special guests.







