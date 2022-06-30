Video
Thursday, 30 June, 2022
The World Environment Day-2022

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

The World Environment Day-2022 and the 10th founding anniversary of Environment Science and Disaster Management Department of Noakhali University of Science and Technology was observed in the town on Wednesday. Different programmes including bringing out a rally, holding discussion, arranging cultural function and prize-giving ceremony were organized on the occasion. State Minister for the Ministry of Planning Dr Shamsul Alam attended the discussion as chief guest. NUST VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam, Deputy VC (Education) of Dhaka University Professor Dr AS Maksud Kamal, Deputy VC of NUST Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki, its Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Faruque Uddin and Teachers' Association President Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur also spoke at the programme.    photo: observer


