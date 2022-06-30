Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two drown in Pabna, Bhola

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondents

An SSC examinee and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Bhola, on Tuesday.
ISHWARDI, PABNA: A teenage boy drowned in a canal in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rahul Hasan Sabbir, 17, son of Sagar Hossain, a resident of Baroichara Village under Solimpur Union in the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Rooppur High School this year.
Local sources said Sabbir went missing in a canal of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant area in the afternoon while he was taking bath with his friends.
On information, members of Fire Service & Civil Defence rescued him and rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Sohan, 3, son of Ferdous Matbar, a resident of Mangalsikdar area under Dhaligournagar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sohan fell down in a pond next to their house while playing near its bank in the morning. After searching, his mother spotted him floating on water and screamed.
Hearing her scream, locals rescued Sohan from the pond, but he died on the way to a local hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The annual budget meeting of Setabganj Municipality in Bochaganj Upazila
Ethnic students, village police get bicycles
Two found dead in two districts
Six people killed in separate road mishaps
Supply shortage pushes vegetable, fish prices up
Two electrocuted in Feni, Habiganj
Forest Department in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati
15 nabbed with drugs in six dists


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft