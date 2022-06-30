Two drown in Pabna, Bhola

An SSC examinee and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Bhola, on Tuesday.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A teenage boy drowned in a canal in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Hasan Sabbir, 17, son of Sagar Hossain, a resident of Baroichara Village under Solimpur Union in the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Rooppur High School this year.

Local sources said Sabbir went missing in a canal of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant area in the afternoon while he was taking bath with his friends.

On information, members of Fire Service & Civil Defence rescued him and rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohan, 3, son of Ferdous Matbar, a resident of Mangalsikdar area under Dhaligournagar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sohan fell down in a pond next to their house while playing near its bank in the morning. After searching, his mother spotted him floating on water and screamed.

Hearing her scream, locals rescued Sohan from the pond, but he died on the way to a local hospital.













